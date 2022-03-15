Mid-week to brings temps in the 60s in North Central West Virginia following weekend snowstorm

By JoAnn Snoderly and Josiah Cork, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — More pleasant weather is in the forecast following substantial snowfall over the weekend in North Central West Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

After a mild Friday that saw temperatures reach 60 degrees, over 6 inches of snow fell in North Central West Virginia Friday night into Saturday, but temperatures had climbed back to 60 degrees on Monday.

“We had a cold front come through … but now the cold front is through and the winds have shifted back more to west or southwest. Moderate air is starting to return to the region, and it looks like it’s going to be mild the rest of this week,” said Paul Walker, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather.

Temperatures in North Central West Virginia counties are expected to reach the 60s on Wednesday, and possibly reach the upper 60s by Thursday, according to Walker and Jenna Lake, National Weather Service meteorologist in the Pittsburgh office…

