Mercer County Commissioner Puckett seeking National Association of Counties position

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett has announced his candidacy for the National Association of Counties 2nd Vice President.

Puckett has served in many roles at NACo during his tenure as a County Commissioner, playing an active role on the National Opioid Taskforce (a collaborative partnership with the National League of Cities), Vice Chair of the Arts and Culture Subcommittee, past Vice Chair of the Juvenile Justice Subcommittee, member of NACo’s Healthy Counties initiative, Chair of the Mental Health Subcommittee within the Health Steering Committee, charter member of the Economic Mobility Leadership Network, and currently serves as Chair of the Rural Action Caucus.

Puckett’s platform will be “Committed to Change.” This represents change that is driven by community, focused on health (mental and physical), promoted through advocacy, with an established Narrative, in a Giving environment, filled with Energy to accomplish the challenges at hand.

“As an elected official, I prefer the term “advocate” or a person who publicly supports or recommends a particular cause or policy. Each of my roles with NACo has taught me about ways to move our counties forward and allowed me a chance to find new and creative opportunities to tackle my jobs here at home. It is an honor to commit my life to county government and to be an advocate, and to advocate for others. These are key reasons I am running for 2nd Vice President with NACo.”

CCAWV Board President Agnes Queen of Lewis County said, “We are excited about Greg’s decision to run for 2nd Vice President of NACO. We feel this would be a tremendous honor not only for Greg but the state of West Virginia. Greg works hard for his county and the state of West Virginia, and I have no doubt if elected 2nd Vice President he will work just as hard for each and every county in the NACo.”

“Commissioner Puckett represents the best of county officials,” says Paul Flanagan, Raleigh County Circuit Clerk and President of the WV Association of County Officials (WVACo). “He always offers smart ideas and meets problems in an honest, direct manner involving many others in finding solutions. He will represent America’s county officials with great distinction.”

In addition to his work as a County Commissioner, Puckett serves as Executive Director of Community Connections, a non-profit dedicated to creating comprehensive stronger communities on a local, regional, and statewide level. This is done largely around the need for education around public health issues, including societal addiction and disparities that encompass strategies around equity, diversity, and inclusion to overcome cultural stigma. For more information on Commissioner Puckett and his campaign please visit www.gregpuckettwv.com.

The National Association of Counties (NACo) serves nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees. Founded in 1935, NACo unites county officials to advocate county priorities in federal policymaking; promote exemplary county policies and practices; nurture leadership skills and expand knowledge networks; optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings and enrich the public’s understanding of county government. For more information, please visit www.naco.org.

For additional information, contact:

Jennifer Piercy, CCAWV Executive Director at 304-553-3125 and [email protected]

Jonathan Adler, WVACo Executive Director at 304-549-0504 and [email protected]