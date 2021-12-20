By Josephine E. Moore, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Medical cannabis dispensaries are coming to southern West Virginia, but it will likely be 2022 before they open their doors.

A large billboard in Lewisburg on Jefferson Street, just past the Walmart, can be seen announcing that a Greenlight Dispensary is “Coming Soon!”

Greenlight is also planning to open dispensaries in Beckley, at the Beckley Plaza Shopping Center, as well as in Stollings, Princeton and Bluefield.

John Mueller, president of Greenlight, said construction of all five stores should be complete by the end of January.

Construction is also underway for a Colombia Care dispensary located in the Galleria Plaza in Beckley.

Keri Stan, Colombia Care’s regional manager for cannabis stores in West Virginia, said the opening date for the Beckley location will be in early 2022…

To read more: https://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/medical-cannabis-dispensaries-coming-soon-to-southern-west-virginia/article_097e9302-b0d6-5285-a087-9b0517a2e72a.html