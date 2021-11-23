Media Alert: West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice to unveil 2021 Christmas Ornament at Culture Center ceremony today at 2 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice will host an event tomorrow to unveil the official 2021 Limited Edition First Lady Christmas Ornament, alongside the artist who handcrafted each of these limited-edition pieces.



There will be a limited number of ornaments for sale at $25 each.



WHO: First Lady Cathy Justice, Curator of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History Randall Reid-Smith.



WHEN: Tooday Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.



WHERE: West Virginia State Culture Center Great Hall

1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25305