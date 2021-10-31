Media Alert: Moundsville Daily Echo sharing WVU-Iowa State football pictures with WV Press member newspapers

Oklahoma State game to be televised on ESPN at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6

WV Press Sharing

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Moundsville Daily Echo Publisher Charlie Walton is sharing the attached 12 photos from Saturday’s WVU 38-31 win over No. 22 IOWA STATE.

The photos, which can be used this week or in the future, should be credited to Robert Ovies, Moundsville Daily Echo.

To assist with usage, WV Press is providing the following informational links:

WVU football game coverage, stats, roster and information page: https://wvusports.com/news/2021/10/30/football-doeges-passing-leads-wvu-to-38-31-win-over-no-22-iowa-state.aspx

In a news update, the Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Saturday, Nov. 6, Big 12 Conference game against Oklahoma State at WVU’s Milan Puskar Stadium, will be televised on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET.