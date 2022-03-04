MEDIA ADVISORY: WVU hosting drinking water testing program on Saturday in Tyler County

Workshops scheduled for Doddridge, Ritchie and Wetzel counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Institute of Water Security and Science and Interdisciplinary Hydrology Laboratory at West Virginia University has issued the following media advisory:
WHAT: Free public drinking water testing program
WHO: Institute of Water Security and Science and Interdisciplinary Hydrology Laboratory at West Virginia University with assistance from WVU Extension Service.
WHERE: Tyler Consolidated High School Library, 1993 Silver Knight Drive, Sistersville
WHEN: Saturday (March 5) 10 a.m. to noon
NOTES: This is the third in a series of workshops funded by a grant from the Equitrans Midstream Foundation. The workshops emphasize the importance of safe drinking water and regular drinking water quality testing.
Participants will receive a free drinking water test kit and the support required to interpret their results.
This session is at capacity for participation; however, there are three additional workshops available for community members. Pre-registration is required for all events.
- March 19, 10 a.m. to noon, Doddridge County Park Main Building
- Registration link: https://go.wvu.edu/doddridgeworkshop
- March 26, 10 a.m. to noon, Ritchie County 4-H Camp
- Registration link: https://go.wvu.edu/ritchieworkshop
- April 9, 10 a.m. to noon, Mollohan Center, New Martinsville
- Registration link: https://go.wvu.edu/wetzelworkshop
CONTACT: Lindsay Willey
Director of Marketing and Communications
Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design
304-293-2381; [email protected]