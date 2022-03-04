WVPA Sharing

MEDIA ADVISORY: WVU hosting drinking water testing program on Saturday in Tyler County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Institute of Water Security and Science and Interdisciplinary Hydrology Laboratory at West Virginia University has issued the following media advisory:

WHAT: Free public drinking water testing program

WHO: Institute of Water Security and Science and Interdisciplinary Hydrology Laboratory at West Virginia University with assistance from WVU Extension Service.

WHERE: Tyler Consolidated High School Library, 1993 Silver Knight Drive, Sistersville

WHEN: Saturday (March 5) 10 a.m. to noon

NOTES: This is the third in a series of workshops funded by a grant from the Equitrans Midstream Foundation. The workshops emphasize the importance of safe drinking water and regular drinking water quality testing.

Participants will receive a free drinking water test kit and the support required to interpret their results.

This session is at capacity for participation; however, there are three additional workshops available for community members. Pre-registration is required for all events.

-WVU-

CONTACT: Lindsay Willey
Director of Marketing and Communications
Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design
304-293-2381; [email protected]

