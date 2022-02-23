Media Advisory: WVU College of Law symposium to explore rural health care issues

WVUToday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU College of Law has issued the following media advisory:

WHAT: “Health in the Hills: Understanding the Impact of Health Care Law in Rural Communities” hosted by the West Virginia Law Review

WHO: Health care law experts from across the country

WHEN: Thursday (Feb. 24), 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday (Feb. 25), 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

WHERE: West Virginia University College of Law, Lugar Courtroom, and streamed on YouTube.

NOTES: Appalachian communities have long struggled with access to care, hospital closures, gaps in insurance coverage and higher prevalence rates of chronic disease — and the global pandemic has only created more challenges. Health care law experts from across the country will address a wide range of topics, including how finances affect medicine in rural communities, how technology can improve medicine in rural communities, how international factors can affect rural medicine and how practices in rural medicine specifically impact Appalachia.

-WVU-

Contact: James Jolly

Director of Marketing and Communications

WVU College of Law

304-293-7439; [email protected]

Call 1-855-WVU-News for the latest West Virginia University news and information from WVUToday.

Follow @WVUToday on Twitter.