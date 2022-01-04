Media Advisory: WV Press Legislative Lookahead will be remote-access only

Links to panel discussion will be emailed; program will be live-streamed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A COVID outbreak at WV Press means Friday’s 2022 West Virginia Press Association Legislative Lookahead will be remote access only.

“We had hoped to have an in-person event,” Don Smith, executive director of WV Press, said. “Unfortunately, we have a COVID situation and will now be remote only.”

“With COVID cases increasing dramatically,” Smith said. “We were worried about having an in-person event. We were taking safety precautions and doing a livestream for those who did not want to attend. However, with a COVID situation at our office, it’s not possible for our staff to host the event in-person. The health of our guests and staff must come first.”

The event and panel discussions will be held as scheduled with a ZOOM link being sent to panelists and those registered. It will be live-streamed on the WV Press Facebook page.

Registration is required. Members of the media — print, television, radio and online — can register now for the event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-west-virginia-press-association-legislative-lookahead-tickets-227270922447

“Media from across West Virginia will gather at the West Virginia Cultural Center on Friday, Jan. 7, for the WVPA Legislative LookAhead, a series of panel discussions that preview the top issues in the state,” said Don Smith, executive director of the WV Press Association. “Our agenda will address the key issues expected for consideration during the 2022 legislative session.”

“The highlight of the day is the “Talk with Legislative Leadership when state leaders talk about their priorities and answer media questions,” Smith added.

The day includes three panels:

9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Education: Policies, Staffing and Funding

10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. – Talk with Legislative Leadership

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Growth: Economic Development, Broadband and Infrastructure

This event is hosted by WV Press with the assistance of its Corporate Partners: AARP WV and WVU.