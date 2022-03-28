Media Advisory: WV Hive, Country Roads Angel Network showcase contributions to entrepreneurial ecosystem during Bridging Innovation Week

April 4-7 sessions in Charleston highlight entrepreneurship, jobs, startups, investments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Hive and Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN) will collaboratively participate and showcase program impact on the April 4-7 Bridging Innovation Week events at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Judy Moore

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and managing director of CRAN, and Kevin Combs, chairman of CRAN, are leading key conversations on the importance of small business development, new jobs, investment opportunities, and mentoring of new start-ups throughout the state.

Media are invited to interview Judy Moore and/or Kevin Combs leading up to and during Bridging Innovation Week in West Virginia.

Moore and Combs will be contributing to concurrent sessions being held from 1-1:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.

Small Business Entrepreneurship (how to start, resources for entrepreneurs)

Panelists:

Kyle Gillis, Iconic Air

Michele O’Connor, Jobs Investment Trust

Ursulette Huntley, Unlimited Future, Inc.

Mary Hunt, Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.

Moderator: Judy Moore, WV Hive

Innovative Financing Models and Approaches for Small Business

Panelists:

Bradley Sergent-Jobs Investment Trust

Kevin Combs, CRAN

Christy Laxton, Wyoming County Economic Development Authority

Moderator: Rich Giersch, TechConnect WV

Kevin Combs

From 5-8 p.m. April 5, Country Roads Angel Network will host an event for investor members and potential investor members. Four small businesses will be pitching CRAN investors for funding to build their enterprises. CRAN, the only certified angel investment network in West Virginia serving all 55 counties, has made five investments in three Mountain State businesses – Iconic Air, Endolumik, Inc., and Mountain Steer Meat Company.

Kris Warner, executive director of the West Virginia Economic Development Authority, will offer keynote remarks between dinner and the business pitches.

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/ and CRAN at https://wvcran.com/

Contacts:

Judy Moore – [email protected], (304) 669-4870

Mike Fulton – [email protected]asheragency.com, (301) 651-2508