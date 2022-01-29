Media Advisory: West Virginia Secretary of State office open until midnight for last-minute Primary Election filers

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As he has done since he took office in 2017, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner will have all three of his offices open until midnight tonight to accommodate late filers for the May 10th Primary Election.

Mac Warner

The main office at the State Capitol (157-K) is open today from 9 a.m. until midnight.

The regional offices in Clarksburg (200 West Main Street) and in Martinsburg (222 East Martin Street) will be open from 12:00 noon until midnight.

To keep up on Candidate Filings in real time at both the state level as well as at the local level, log on to www.GoVoteWV.com then click on the box to the right that reads “Candidate Listing.”

MEDIA NOTE: Media needing help navigating the website or if you’re interested in scheduling an interview with Secretary Warner today, please contact WVSOS Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Communications Mike Queen by phone at (304) 669-5595.

