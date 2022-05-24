Media Advisory: West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Commencement Ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday￼

WV Press Release Sharing

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) Class of 2022 Commencement Ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 28, on the school’s campus in Lewisburg, W.Va., with Barbara Ross-Lee, D.O., serving as keynote speaker. The ceremony will be livestreamed at www.wvsom.edu.

Barbara Ross-Lee

Who: Barbara Ross-Lee, D.O., president of the American Osteopathic Foundation.

What: WVSOM Class of 2022 Commencement Ceremony, one of many events planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of WVSOM’s founding.

Where: WVSOM parade field, 400 Lee Street North, Lewisburg, W.Va.

When: 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 28.

Ross-Lee was the first African American woman to serve as dean of a U.S. medical school (Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, from 1993 to 2001). She was vice president for health sciences and medical affairs at New York Institute of Technology from 2001 to 2017. Additionally, during that time, she served as interim dean of the university’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and interim dean of the School of Health Professions.

A nationally recognized expert on health policy issues, Ross-Lee is an advisor on primary care, medical education, minority health, women’s health and rural health issues on the federal and state levels. She is founding director of the American Osteopathic Association’s Health Policy Fellowship Program and has received eight honorary degrees and many national awards. Most recently, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education’s diversity, equity and inclusion award was named in her honor. She became president of the American Osteopathic Foundation in 2022.

WVSOM is a national leader in educating osteopathic physicians for primary care medicine in rural areas. Visit WVSOM online at www.wvsom.edu.

