Media Advisory: W.Va. Governor Jim Justice’s 2022 State of the State Address transcript, video and photos available

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The office of Gov. Jim Justice has made his 2022 State of the State address available through an initial transcript and video.
1 (1-27-2022, th. time is 7:15 o’clock P.M.,
2 the State of the State address by Governor Justice)
3 GOVERNOR JUSTICE: Okay, come on y’all,
4 sit down. Enough is enough.
5 I know you just went through a really
6 special time, a great man that we lost, our Speaker of
7 the House, a great friend of lots and lots and lots of
8 folks, and so with all that, you know, we to he served
9 our state in an incredible way, really proud, really
10 really proud in every way.
11 Now, let me just tell you this. We have
12 already had a few little mishaps and I am going to just
13 sit here and talk with you tonight. I just think about
14 this for a second. It is an incredible, incredible time
15 to be a West Virginian and I am going to talk to you a
16 lot about a lot of things here tonight, but the one
17 thing that is absolutely for sure true from time to
18 time, not very often, almost never you may have found
19 that I have been a minute or two late here now, I know
20 you are already giggling and I love that because I
21 really believe that the Good Lord gave us all the
22 ability to smile and laugh and the journey is very
23 tough. In all that, whether there were times I was 15
24 minutes late or 20 minutes late or sometimes even later
25 than that, I never really have been 15 days late.
2
1 But I can tell you that I am extremely
2 grateful that you are allowing me to come late. I
3 absolutely promise you with all my soul that I couldn’t
4 believe what happened, to tell you the truth.
5 You know, for those of you that have been
6 in contact with this or had loved ones that have dealt
7 with it, and we all know that, but we also all know, we
8 have got to live with it until really smart people
9 figure it out and it leaves us forever. Now, with all
10 that I would say to you so many different things, but
11 there is so much, so much to discuss here tonight and I
12 say, “Dude, here we go.”
13 I would like to first and foremost
14 recognize my family. I really don’t have any idea how
15 all of the people that are around me all the time, none
16 of them tested positive. That really doesn’t make a lot
17 of exception to me, but it especially doesn’t make sense
18 to me that I dear wife, Cathy, was with me the entire
19 time and she didn’t test positive. Now I have accused
20 Cathy of being a carrier, to tell you the truth, but —
21 but nevertheless our First Lady, Cathy Justice, please.
22 (Applause.)
23 I brought my daughter, Jill. She is still
24 — she is out of the time when she can’t go out, she is
25 still in the time where she doesn’t wear a mask and I
3
1 have got my beautiful son Jay with me. It is really the
2 other way around. I have got my beautiful daughter,
3 Jill, and my okay son, Jay.
4 But nevertheless I want to introduce all
5 of my cabinet. I want you to really just bear with me
6 just for a second, just know this. These people do
7 incredible work. They are super workers, that is all
8 there is to it. You see, I am a real believer, I am a
9 real believer that absolutely if you are willing to
10 share the credit and talent and all of the
11 responsibilities and everything, you can create winners
12 all around. I will just go through as quickly as I
13 possibly can.
14 The Secretary of Commerce — why don’t you
15 hold you are place until I get done. Our Secretary of
16 Commerce, Ed Gaunch, Secretary of Administration, Mark
17 Scott, our Secretary of the DEP, Harold Ward, our
18 Secretary of DHHR, Bill Crouse, our Secretary of
19 Homeland Security, Jeff Sandy, our Secretary of Revenue,
20 Dave Hardy, our Secretary of Transportation that wears a
21 tie a little strangely, Jimmy Wriston, our Secretary of
22 Veterans Assistance, Ed Diaz, our Secretary of Tourism,
23 Chelsea Ruby, our Secretary of Economic Development,
24 Mitch Carmichael, our Secretary of Arts, Culture, and
25 History Randall Reed-Smith who can dress a little
4
1 unusual at times, too, our Adjutant General of the West
2 Virginia National Guard, Brigadier General Bill Crane,
3 our Chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education
4 Policy Commission, Sarah Armstrong Tucker.
5 Now, now you can clap.
6 (Applause.)
7 We have got our Supreme Court with
8 us. Our Chief Justice is John Hutchison. I have to
9 tell you this before I go any further and I just looked
10 at the name and I just think of this. We were
11 practicing at the Raleigh County Armory, at that time
12 was called the Armory, now it is Raleigh County Civic
13 Center. We were both playing on Woodrow’s team. I was
14 a junior. John was a senior. John was right in front
15 of me. I was playing right behind him and everything
16 and they were going to get the tip and everything.
17 All of a sudden out of nowhere he wheels
18 around and rams his head right in my nose. When he
19 does, blood is going everywhere as I have a broken nose
20 and the coach continues to scream “Get off the damn
21 court, Justice.” So nevertheless, our Chief Justice
22 John Hutchison, we have Justice Evan Jenkins, Justice
23 Elizabeth Walker, Justice Tim Armstead, and Justice Tim
24 Wooton. Would you all give them a around of applause,
25 please.
5
1 (Applause)
2 And constitutional officers, I have had
3 really a lot of fun working with these guys and really
4 truly, I think of them as really dear friends. You
5 know, our Attorney General is not with us tonight.
6 Patrick is off doing a lot of really, really important
7 stuff and we hope he will come back and bear a lot of
8 fruit. But our Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, our
9 State Auditor, J.B. McCuskey, our Secretary of State,
10 Mac Warner, our Commissioner of Agriculture, Kent
11 Leonhardt, and our State Treasurer, Riley Moore. Give
12 them a big around of applause, please.
13 (Applause)
14 We have so many different people here. We
15 have our Senate President right behind me, Craig Blair,
16 our Speaker of the House, Roger Hanshaw. You know, I
17 haven’t seen Joe, but I see Shelley here. Shelley,
18 thank you so much for coming and everything in any
19 way. I haven’t seen any of our congressmen or
20 congresswomen, but I thank them from the bottom of my
21 hard. Absolutely, please, a big round of applause for
22 all of them.
23 (Applause.)
24 We have got college presidents here, our
25 WVU President, Gordon Gee, and our newly President of
6
1 Marshall University, Brad Smith. I don’t know where
2 they are, but, please, give them a round of applause.
3 (Applause.)
4 Last but not least, this gentleman right
5 here, surely deserves a ton of credit. From almost day
6 one, we have wanted to get this accomplished. We now in
7 West Virginia have a newly appointed Intermediate Court
8 of Appeals. And these — and these people are Tom
9 Scarr, Dan Greear, and Donald Nickerson. Please give
10 them a round of applause, too.
11 (Applause.)
12 Okay, it’s been two years, the pandemic
13 has been tough and you know the toll it has taken on
14 every single last one of us. I have read every name.
15 It has been really, really bad. That is just all there
16 is to it.
17 You know, we are great people and we are a
18 resilient people, West Virginians, and I know in my
19 heart we are going to get through this. We still need
20 to all stay together and pull the rope together as much
21 as we can and I want to talk to you just a second about
22 that. But I would like to all of us bow in a moment of
23 prayer. We have now lost 5,697 people.
24 We will just do this in silent prayer, but
25 please, please, remember all of those that we have lost.
7
1 (Pause.)
2 Thank you so much. I want to recognize my
3 team through this. The Coronavirus Czar Doctor Clay
4 Marsh, the general that was a general for a long time
5 with the National Guard here and has gone on to do more
6 and more great stuff with us, that is General
7 Hoyer. Doctor Amjad, who came on kind of semi in the
8 beginning, middle of this thing, but what a job she has
9 done, and Secretary Crouch, and all of the people that
10 have worked right with them.
11 You know, some way, some how, you can say
12 a whole lot about this, but some way, some how we pushed
13 the right buttons over and over and over. Could they
14 have been better? Could they have been perfect? Well,
15 maybe. Maybe, but in all honesty, they sure absolutely
16 are. I think all of the time about, you know, when we
17 had to close something or we just stayed right and said,
18 “No way, no way, no way,” and we moved and we some way,
19 some how got through eight. Really and truly, and I
20 mean this with all my soul, nowhere close to hard enough
21 to have made all of the decisions that we made. There’s
22 no way. I’ll promise you that, a billion times over,
23 God above helped us, the great state in many, many ways.
24 If don’t believe that, then you are
25 really, really a misguided individual in my opinion
8
1 because really when it goes right down to it as elderly
2 as we are, as close as we are to population and as
3 absolutely so many different diseases and illnesses we
4 have with our citizens, this could have absolutely wiped
5 us out. It could have been really, really bad.
6 Now in all of that, please give those
7 people that worked a round of applause. They have done
8 great work.
9 (Applause.)
10 I want to introduce one other group, this
11 is a tremendously educational deal that just happened
12 right right. You know, I have had my basketball team
13 sitting right up there, a bunch of talented young ladies
14 that are on their way, that are smart as they could
15 possibly be. If you all would stand, please give them a
16 round of applause.
17 (Applause.)
18 Now let’s get through a lot of business,
19 okay? We are now going to create or have created an
20 Emergency Management Crisis Fund. We did it with $10
21 million. It wasn’t all of the money in the world, but
22 we did it out of one of the last bunches of moneys that
23 we had and when have done this for our EMS workers. We
24 have done this to try to retain or recruit, you know,
25 good, good, good people. These people have given so
9
1 much. You talk about they run to the fire, they surely
2 have.
3 Now, I want to just much on one other
4 thing real quick. I want to just tell you from my heart
5 the real important stuff. You may think, “Well, that
6 didn’t mean anything. That wasn’t anything.” But you
7 all watch what is going on in Washington all day. I
8 don’t know any of us here that could possibly say that
9 its — this country is so much better than that, it is
10 unbelievable. Don’t fall prey to hat.
11 Please be as staunch and great as you are
12 all of the time. You know whether you believe this,
13 bang to it, don’t bang to it, I don’t know the very
14 reason that I ran for Governor. I have never wanted
15 anything. I just wanted — you see, a long time ago,
16 our forefathers, that is what they did. They stepped
17 up, lost a lot, didn’t they? They lost a lot. Well, I
18 promise you from the standpoint of a financial trip, it
19 has surely not been the most rosy trip for Jim Justice,
20 but I can tell you just this. I did it for the right
21 reasons.
22 I also would tell you something else. I
23 didn’t want to just be your Governor. I can remember
24 when Governor Moore was running and some of his ads, you
25 know, as he was running for re-election, said “Reelect a
10
1 good Governor.” I don’t want to be a good Governor. I
2 want to be the greatest Governor you have ever had and I
3 want to be that every, single day. And I would
4 challenge you to do the exact thing. But we cannot do
5 it, we cannot do it just disrespecting, we can’t do it
6 throwing rocks at one another. We can’t do it trying to
7 one up each other all of the time. There are so many
8 people that depend on us, it is unbelievable.
9 Let me just say one last thing. You know,
10 I don’t get to fly very often, but I fly from time to
11 time, whether it is in my plane or a state plan. And on
12 a clear day, and I have said this over and over, I’ll be
13 up at 20,000 feet or 25,000 feet where you can see for
14 miles and miles and miles. And you know what I think so
15 often is just this: All those people for as far as I
16 can possibly see depend on me. They depend on you. It
17 is breath taking when you really just think about
18 it. The responsibility is really enormous. Please,
19 let’s not be Washington, DC. We are better than that.
20 If we don’t watch out, we will really, really, really
21 get in trouble.
22 I promised you a rocketship ride, did I
23 not, in 2017. I told you we were on the pad in 2020. I
24 am go to tell you for real there can’t be a human being
25 in here that doesn’t believe that it’s real now. It is
11
1 absolutely real. This state is setting records, record
2 after record after record, record surplus after surplus,
3 record after record, record unemployment as far as the
4 greatest levels, the lowest unemployment in
5 history. People are moving here from 2010 to 2019, a
6 number that I can’t imagine, 43,000 people left the
7 State of West Virginia and we know right now for the
8 first time, for the first time in forever, they are
9 moving here. They are finding out the very thing that I
10 had said to you over and over and over and over. We are
11 that diamond in the rough. We are the diamond in the
12 rough that absolutely can do all great things. I mean,
13 I believe in our people beyond belief. I believe in the
14 facts we have got these incredible four seasons and our
15 proximity is where it is off the chart, it is all
16 natural resources, on and on and on, is it an
17 opportunity beyond belief.
18 Tourism is exploding, I could go on and on
19 and on, we are building road after road, businesses are
20 expanding and businesses are coming. It is amazing. It
21 is an amazing West Virginia. I say to you over and over
22 and over, let’s continue to propagate more and more and
23 more good. I’ll promise you we have the chance to do
24 just exactly that.
25 Last year I came to you and asked you to
12
1 fund, basically, another secretary, did I not? I asked
2 you to create the Department of Economic Development,
3 did I not? And I absolutely asked you to allow Mitch
4 Carmichael to be our secretary, did I not? And focus on
5 job recruitment into our great state.
6 You just think about that. Mitch
7 Carmichael is somewhere in here. I want you to stand,
8 hold your applause for just one second. I want you to
9 think about this. In 2021 more than $1.1 dollars was
10 invested in West Virginia by 39 different companies
11 through economic development efforts and activities.
12 In the calendar year 2021, the first year
13 of the Department of Economic Development, total
14 employment in West Virginia has increased over 36,000
15 jobs, over a 3,000 percent increase, the lowest
16 unemployment in the history of our state today.
17 Look, when I came to you and said, “Let’s
18 fund this,” pretty daggone good investment. But please
19 give them a big round of applause.
20 (Applause.)
21 You know they went fishing, did they not?
22 You know, and they caught some big, big, big fish. You
23 have already heard about these announcements, but I
24 wanted to bring them to you, you know, in the State of
25 the State a few3 days or so ago, but Owens & Minor is
13
1 somewhere here and we have, and I know I am going to
2 mess up pronouncing this, but Ed Pesicka is here and, oh
3 I can’t do this one. This one is all, I’ll never do
4 it. So anyway, Ed and whom ever.
5 (Applause)
6 I want to also thank for the work in
7 getting them here, Albert Wright at WVU. This company
8 is going to absolutely be able to help us along the way
9 with supplies in the medical industry and a lot of
10 different things, 125 employees. We thank them and
11 thank them from the bottom of my heart. The total
12 investment will be close to 50 million dollars and that
13 is great. Thank you.
14 Then along came GreenPower, the Motor
15 Company, did it not? I think Mark Nestlen is with us
16 with GreenPower tonight. They are going to go into
17 South Charleston and start off with 200 jobs with the
18 hope at some point in time of growing to 900 jobs. From
19 the standpoint of Owens & Minor, you realize they are a
20 Fortune 500 Company coming to West
21 Virginia. Amazing. So wherever Mark is, Mark, please
22 stand.
23 (Applause.)
24 And just think about this. You know, you
25 have gone fishing. You caught — you caught two world
14
1 class tunas, maybe Blue Marlin, and absolutely we are so
2 proud to have you here and we know that you will love
3 this state beyond all good things.
4 But along the way in that, we kept
5 fishing, did we not? And we talked and we talked and
6 talked to these people and I did everything but tell
7 them that I would dance at their next 6,000 weddings and
8 along came Moby Dick. And boom. We got it. We
9 absolutely have so many things to be thankful for.
10 But we have Nucor West Virginia right now,
11 and if you could give them a monstrous round of
12 applause, David Topalian, David Semonsky, John Farris
13 and Dean Pickett [spelling]
14 (Applause.)
15 Now believe it or not, the biggest
16 investment hands down that has ever come to West
17 Virginia, but the biggest investment that Nucor has ever
18 made, can you imagine, Fortune 150 Company, it is
19 unbelievable it is coming to West Virginia and the
20 spinoff of this is going to be job after job after
21 job. It has absolutely been working for it forever.
22 Also a really important fellow I want to
23 thank there is Chris Beam. [spelling] Chris with AEP
24 really stepped up. AEP really stepped up. We should be
25 very, very thankful for them. Chris I saw you just a
15
1 second ago. Thank you so much.
2 (Applause.)
3 Okay. More of the business. Years ago,
4 now I have seen this, I have seen this so many times. I
5 have seen this, you know, where really smart business
6 people tried to do just this. We had so many industrial
7 sites that were just mothballed all over kingdom
8 come. We believed we will build a site and they will
9 come. Build a field and they will come and they
10 didn’t. We had to be nimble and we had to move and we
11 had to change our techniques of the way we would attract
12 them and everything. And today, today, today I am
13 directing our Secretary of Commerce and Economic
14 Development as well to find those four sites. So you
15 guys have got to get to work, that is all there is to
16 it. We need more sites.
17 I absolutely believe that if we are truly
18 the diamond in the rough, we have got to stop right now,
19 West Virginia, of having one person hungry. We don’t
20 need name people in our state hungry. We need to do in
21 our food banks to find absolutely everything we can
22 possibly do to make sure we don’t have West Virginians
23 go hungry.
24 (Applause.)
25 Now I am hear to tell you that a group of
16
1 people that we should be so thankful for, it is off the
2 chart. That is our National Guard. They have done so
3 much so many different times. I can remember in the
4 flood of 2016 wading in mud with lots and lots and lots
5 of them, and really beginning my knowledge of just how
6 really good they are. I have seen them all. I have
7 seen them through a lot of storms and lots of bad stuff,
8 right through to their soul, just how good and how
9 blessed we truly are. And I see today they are back at
10 the hospitals and doing everything they can to help us
11 again today.
12 Not only that, and this is the neatest —
13 this is, first of all, you have got to know this. I
14 love the state. I don’t go on vacation and Cathy can
15 probably kick me for that. I don’t go on vacations. I
16 love West Virginia. I love to hunt, fish, spend time
17 with kids and be right here in this great state and that
18 is what I do. That is why this story is so meaningful
19 to me.
20 The Mountaineer Challenge, then along came
21 the Mountaineer Challenge Academy South, did it not?
22 Kids were having a tough time, kids that were really
23 going the wrong way, going the wrong way. And lo and
24 behold, we have a graduate now, Mountaineer Challenge
25 Academy South. His name is William Barton []. He is 17
17
1 years old. He just got appointed to West Point. His
2 parents are right here with us tonight, Dave and
3 Rhonda. If you would stand, I don’t know where you
4 are. Oh, right here.
5 (Applause)
6 Now not one can spend a whole lot of time
7 is critical, but I truly believe in telling the
8 truth. When somebody is going the wrong way, I don’t
9 believe that you should just pamper them. I believe you
10 have got to tell them, “You are going the wrong
11 way.” That is all there is to it. I really believe we
12 don’t get out of the holes where we don’t know where we
13 are in the hole. I believe the Biden Administration is
14 absolutely driving me at least crazy. That is all there
15 is to it. I think the situation today with inflation
16 and especially what is going on at our borders, what
17 happens internationally with Afghanistan and whatever it
18 may be, if that the trouble, I think absolutely again he
19 is not really thinking right.
20 But in all of that, this border situation
21 has caused a big problem. Fentanyl, over and over and
22 over, it is killing people in West Virginia right
23 now. But tonight, I am directing our Department of
24 Homeland Security and also the Center to do everything
25 in their power, I don’t know exactly what all they can
18
1 do, but to do everything in their power to communicate
2 across borders with every state, all of the way to the
3 Texas border, all of the way to whatever border it may
4 be to do any and everything that they can possibly do to
5 help stop the terrible securing because it is killing
6 people. That is all there is to it.
7 I would also — I would also welcome
8 anything that you folks can come up that says for a drug
9 dealer that comes into this state and peddles stuff that
10 is going to kill our people, absolutely you can’t come
11 up with anything that is absolutely — you can’t come up
12 with anything that is too strenuous for me. There is no
13 way. You just can’t do it. That is all there is to it.
14 Our Jobs & Hope program is doing all kinds
15 of neat stuff, we have touched 1400 individuals that
16 have now gone out and gotten jobs in West Virginia and
17 there are 1600 more people that are in the program. It
18 is really good stuff.
19 We want to recognize a young lady here
20 with us that has battled an addiction and a problem for
21 25 years. Her name is Katie Everly. Imagine that, she
22 out of nowhere got into our Jobs and Hope program and lo
23 and behold of all things today, do you know what she is?
24 She is a heavy equipment operator. And you know where
25 she is working? She is working for our West Virginia
19
1 DOT. She is going to get a promotion right soon and she
2 is with us to nature and she is on our her way, she is
3 with her children, she is absolutely on her way with a
4 new life, a life away from terrible addiction. Where is
5 Katie?
6 (Applause.)
7 Great job.
8 Okay, we want more people back to work in
9 West Virginia. We had a few extra dollars from the
10 remaining CARES Monday, the original CARES money. We
11 started a thing called Jobs Jump Back
12 Program. Basically, it is just an incentive to be able
13 to get people to go back to work even though our
14 unemployment level is super low, get more people back to
15 work because our businesses need them. And they need
16 them really bad.
17 We are going to give those people $1500 if
18 they can stay on the job eight weeks. It doesn’t sound
19 like much. It doesn’t sound like much at all, but
20 really we have got to some way get them back because
21 they are sitting on a porch somewhere right now a lot of
22 them that are absolutely willing and able, and we need
23 them back. The federal government is doing their thing,
24 but I think what we should do is try any and everything
25 we can possibly do to get them back.
20
1 We are also hiring a resiliency officer
2 that is going to work in our office that is going to
3 work all of the programs, help them every way you could
4 possibly help with all of the different areas of the
5 programs to help them. This program really is working,
6 you know. I’m not promising you that it will work here,
7 but I surely think it is worth a shot.
8 Here is really neat news. Our old — and
9 all of you all probably know what exactly what old fund
10 means. Our Workers’ Comp. is over. At one time we had
11 a 3.5 billion dollar deficit. For all practical
12 purposes, nobody would like to come to West Virginia and
13 do business. Today and tonight I can announce now it
14 has — the deficit is completely eliminated and we have
15 a positive balance of 57 million dollars and it is over.
16 (Applause.)
17 I am delivering to you tonight for the
18 fourth year in a row for all practical purposes in every
19 way a flat budget. We have absolutely — we don’t have
20 any reason to dip into the Rainy Day Fund. We
21 absolutely do not have any reason to grow
22 government. We absolutely need to watch the store every
23 single day.
24 You will absolutely see a flat budget,
25 with some minor, minor increases for pay raises or
21
1 whatever it may be, but we can cover that with our
2 surplus.
3 I encourage all of you, we absolutely look
4 as we possibly can with the CARES money. Now we have
5 the ARP money. We need to work through all of the good
6 ideas. We need to be super respectful of one another
7 and we need to absolutely manage those dollars in the
8 very best place possible. It is another real
9 opportunity for West Virginia.
10 We have government reform going on and I
11 am a real believer in streamlining government and
12 cutting ways to do all of the different things we can
13 do. You know, I am proposing bills to further
14 streamline our Department of Art, Culture, and History,
15 DHHR, the DOT and the Division of Corrections and I want
16 to show you just something. And I don’t know where it
17 is and everything, but where is it, Jordan? Are you all
18 going to bring it out here. Here we go.
19 I want you all to look right here. You
20 will not — there is no way that you could possibly
21 believe this. This is the flow chart in the state —
22 you all can stand right in front of me, that would be
23 good. Come stand right here. It goes all of the way
24 over here. This is a flow chart that shows the process
25 of getting a contract through our state purchasing
22
1 department.
2 Now I want you to look at this. And I
3 want you to imagine, that was created so we would — we
4 would not wait. Honest to God. That’s the
5 truth. That’s why it was created, so we would not wait.
6 It is the beatingest thing I have ever seen. Toyota has
7 been an incredible partner to West Virginia, have they
8 not. And Toyota Production Support System, they are
9 surely one of our business partners in the production —
10 the Toyota Production Support System is a world leader
11 in efficiency has agreed to help us streamline this and
12 try to come up with some way that it isn’t this.
13 (Applause.)
14 You all can just stand there. You all
15 need to leave.
16 We need a new lab in West Virginia. We
17 absolutely need a new lab and need it really bad. We
18 need a new lab and we can put it all under one of and we
19 can have a public health, a law enforcement, and an ag.
20 lab under one roof that is state-of-the-art and
21 state-of-the-art beyond belief. We can use ARP money to
22 fund this, but we desperately need a new lab for our
23 medical examiners, our State Police, and our ag.
24 department. Please let’s absolutely move forward and
25 get this done.
23
1 (Applause.)
2 Man, you all clap a lot. Okay. Okay, our
3 State Police, now just think about this. We need to
4 commit dollars to locality pay. That is all there is to
5 it. Our State Police continues to have dwindling
6 numbers. We have had three cadet classes since I walked
7 in the door and who knows before that we didn’t have
8 any. Now we are on the brink of having our fourth cadet
9 class and we are still underwater, maybe to the tune of
10 700 to 800 State Policemen. We absolutely need to move
11 forward with our cadet class. We need to move forward
12 with locality pay and we need to absolutely support, the
13 very, very people that support us. How again, and I
14 don’t mean to step on anybody’s those, how again could
15 anybody have come up with the idea in life we are going
16 to defund the police? Where on God’s earth did that
17 come from?
18 (Applause.)
19 Think about what tourism is doing in the
20 State of West Virginia today. You know, we have a
21 Secretary of Tourism, Secretary Ruby, who has done an
22 incredible job. Chelsea is stuck on all of the time and
23 absolutely lives, eats, and breathes ways to bring more
24 and more folks to West Virginia. I have been an
25 absolutely believer and supporter through and
24
1 through. Without any question whatsoever, the very
2 first day that I walked in this door, I have been a
3 believer in diversification and a believer in tourism
4 and, being an absolutely tremendous leader in West
5 Virginia. I said over and over, and you might think,
6 “Oh, gosh, why does he say these things?”
7 I said, you know, any frog who is not much
8 proud of his pond is not much of a frog. And forever,
9 forever, we must have not been real proud of our pond,
10 not proud enough to put some dollars into it. You look
11 at the investment we have made in tourism and what
12 happened in this state. It is absolutely unbelievable,
13 what I am telling you, Jim Justice, he is telling you
14 just right, you are still just getting it partially
15 outside the plate. The meat and potatoes are still
16 there. Absolutely if there is ever a place on this
17 planet people would want to come to if they really
18 understood what we are all about, what we have, is
19 tourism in West Virginia.
20 So —
21 (Applause.)
22 Think about the other ATV park, good
23 gracious, all of the different things for travel, all of
24 the different things that are happening. Think about
25 all of those publications all over the place. They are
25
1 now ranking West Virginia at the top — in the top 25,
2 whatever it may be. You know, tourism magazines to be
3 perfectly honest, most of it had never heard of us
4 before. You couldn’t imagine that they would pick West
5 Virginia. But they are all picking West Virginia. It
6 is unbelievable. Chelsea, please, stand, incredible
7 job, incredible job.
8 (Applause.)
9 I talked about that frog being proud of
10 his own pond and I am going to tell you this and I
11 promise you to God above this is a fact. You know, a
12 lot of people will sit here with teleprompters and read
13 to you and I — you know, I think I speak the most
14 common language and I talk about frogs and I talk about
15 Baby Dog and everything else under the sun, really and
16 truly you know that I am talking to you just like we
17 were sitting in your house talking to you. Not talking
18 down to anybody, I don’t believe in it.
19 Absolutely believe that of all of the
20 frogs, I am proud. Now, there may be somebody that
21 isn’t proud, but I love you and I love the state
22 more. So many different people throughout all of the
23 different land and everything have thrown rocks at our
24 natural resource industries, our coal miners and gas
25 workers, really makes me mad. The reason it makes me
26
1 mad is all that these people have given, good gracious
2 sakes a living, they have given so much. And we owe
3 them so much. The same way with our great factory
4 workers, our craftsmen wherever they may be, our
5 teachers, all of the people that are doing the work in
6 this state, people have thrown rocks.
7 I frankly don’t like this either. And you
8 know, I am going to probably get in trouble about this,
9 but I will just get in trouble. I have been in trouble
10 a lot. But, you know, I don’t like the fact whether it
11 be our financial institutions or whomever it may be that
12 they come out publicly and say, “Oh, no, we don’t
13 believe in making loans or whatever to the energy
14 industries. We are not doing that.” Well I think it is
15 their prerogative in private business people without any
16 question, for God’s sake I don’t know how you exist in
17 the State of West Virginia and turn your back on the
18 very industries that made this state and still continue
19 to do so. So I think all of those, whether it be our
20 healthcare people, our first responders, I truly love
21 you. I am the proudest frog. So I’ll just go with
22 that.
23 The Beckley Veterans Nursing Home, we have
24 talked about it for the last 100 years and truly we were
25 right on the verge of being able to pull this off, but
27
1 when we got the quotes all in, the quotes came in a
2 little higher to pull it off than what we wanted to have
3 happen. So we got — we have got to make a
4 decision. We can phase it down. We can phase down from
5 120 beds, 90, 80, and maybe we can get by. And I am
6 going to tell you this as point blank as I can fell you,
7 these people have given us every single thing we have
8 had in life. Absolutely we have got to find some
9 money. I expect you to do that with us and absolutely
10 go arm and arm. We have got to get this done right
11 here. That is all there is to it.
12 (Applause.)
13 Okay. I am going to keep moving here. We
14 are starting a new thing that is really spawned from
15 Ascend and it is, you know, that Brad Smith and Alys
16 [spelling] have come up and helped us with that
17 program. Can you imagine that program, Brad, you know
18 this, we had 10,000 applicants I think and 2.5 million
19 visits to our web site, unbelievable, through the
20 combination of you guys, through the combination of WVU,
21 through the combination of our tourism folks and
22 everything else, 2.5 million people visited us and said,
23 “We have an interest in West Virginia.” We have got to
24 build houses, people. That is all there is to it.
25 So I am going to try some way to create
28
1 something called build West Virginia, some level of tax
2 credit, a tax credit for builders to incentivse them to
3 go out and build homes. Again, I thank Ascend for all
4 that they have done and we have a young lady with us
5 tonight that is one of those that has come to West
6 Virginia. Of all places she came from an 800 foot —
7 800 square-foot apartment in Chicago, Illinois, her name
8 is Quintina Mengyn and I think I am pronouncing this
9 correctly. Her boyfriend, her dog, and herself, all of
10 them have moved now to West Virginia. They supposedly
11 love it. Baby Dog has talked to the dog and the dog
12 loves it, too. So where is she.
13 (Applause.)
14 The DNR police are with us tonight, Bobby
15 Cales, our colonel is here, 125-year celebration for how
16 many years they have been with us and protecting our
17 natural resources in this state and now they have got a
18 new motto, is it called “Protecting the Wild and
19 Wonderful.” Where are you, Bobby? Where are you?
20 Please, you all stand.
21 (Applause.)
22 We are similar any losing an incredible
23 friend, incredible guy who has done an amazing job with
24 our DNR, Steve McDaniel. Steve has done absolutely
25 wonders and Steve and I have been going off on one
29
1 another like you can imagine. I love the outdoors and
2 you know really and truly I am broke up a little bit now
3 and to be perfectly honest, he is, too. And with all of
4 that, but I have honestly almost walked up and down
5 every mountain in this state. I have chased a bird dog
6 all over kingdom come and I have chased every wild
7 turkey you can possibly chase in this state. I have
8 crawled on my belly countless hours, days, weeks with a
9 little five foot fly rod with a fly I would shoot on the
10 water and a three and a halfway little native brook
11 trout stream, to catch a little native brook that big
12 about that I thought would look like a tarpon. I love
13 it. Steve McDaniel, the job that he has done is
14 unbelilevable. We have added 85,896 new acres in West
15 Virginia. The hunting and fishing licenses are off the
16 chart. we have absolutely stocked our fish the right
17 way and made an ungodly improvement in that and brought
18 more and more and folks to West Virginia. We have spent
19 $151 million on our parks. The absolute occupancy in
20 our parks is off the chart.
21 We are 52 percent higher income on — in
22 our DNR today than we were the day I walked in the
23 door. Steve McDaniel is here with us somewhere and he
24 deserves the lion, all of the credit wherever he is,
25 Steve. God bless you, man. Thanks for all you have
30
1 done.
2 (Applause.)
3 Let me tell you just this. There is no
4 question we can make education better and better all the
5 time. There is no question we put a stake in the sand
6 right off the get-go and said, “Make education our
7 priority,” did we not? Things started to change. We
8 have done many, many things and we are on a journey to
9 make it better and better and better and
10 better. Tonight, I want to propose really three
11 different things. I want to propose that we make the
12 penalties for somebody that is a school employee that
13 abuses a student so tough that they will know that I am
14 sitting on their chest. And that is pretty bad, isn’t
15 it?
16 (Applause.)
17 Unless you all are wanting to be here all
18 night long, you are going to have to slow own on the
19 clapping. I want to prepare tonight to the legislature
20 that we fully, fully cover the cost of college classes
21 for our high school students. I think we could do that
22 and then when they leave high school, you know, go to a
23 community college or technical school, they are
24 absolutely covered. You know, but with that we need to
25 encourage more and more and more of our students to
31
1 continue on with their education.
2 I also — let me see. I also want to
3 propose a bill to make computer programming and coding
4 classes mandatory in middle and high school. All that
5 you will see really soon and this just helps us in every
6 way for the next generations to come.
7 We have a young lady with us tonight —
8 I’m sorry, a young man with us tonight. He is the
9 Teacher of the Year. His name a Brian Casto. Brian is
10 an eighth grade teacher and teaches West Virginia
11 studies at the Milton Middle School in Cabell
12 County. You know, absolutely it is amazing what great
13 work that our teachers do every day. But also we have
14 our Service Personnel Person of the Year, and that is
15 Kathy Miller. Kathy is a cafeteria manager at Wayne
16 High School in Wayne County, absolutely good. You
17 government can you give these people an incredible round
18 of applause.
19
20 Just stay up there just one second. Let’s
21 follow it up with a special thanks to Highmark, the
22 Horace Mann Insurance Company, the West Virginia
23 Lottery, Toyota, and all of the others that made all of
24 this good stuff happen, as well.
25 (Applause.)
32
1 I am going to ask you now to show your
2 real appreciation so I won’t get into all kinds of
3 trouble later tonight, but Cathy has really done an
4 amazing job with students. You know me, you know I’ll
5 horse around with you and smile and love to laugh, but
6 I’ll tell you the truth always, and I mean this from my
7 dying soul, if God above, and that is serious business
8 with me, if God above right there, I am telling you the
9 gospel truth, I have never seen a program, never ever
10 seen a program in my life that worked. It’s
11 unbelievable. And Cathy and I truly in all fairness
12 didn’t know much about this at all and we just started
13 down this path. We started with next to nothing and
14 then it has just grown.
15 It is the Communities In Schools is the
16 number one drop out prevention initiative in the nation
17 right now. They have been around for 40 years and truly
18 it works. The program is in 31 counties in West
19 Virginia. Get this, you don’t believe this, 171 schools
20 impacting 70,000 kids. There is story after story after
21 story. It is just truly amazing. But Cathy has got
22 some good help. They are adding Marshall County now and
23 we are on a quest absolutely together, but Cathy with
24 all of our great people, whether it be Vicki and Katie,
25 all of the different people, you know, Michelle, all of
33
1 the different people that work with it. They are on a
2 quest absolutely to be sure that the Communities In
3 Schools in every, single one of our schools before we
4 leave. Then it will be up to you. But if you don’t —
5 if you are me, you absolutely would make that happen,
6 with God above, and you are in as much schools and I am
7 in and you are as with as many kids as I am with, never
8 seen anything worth it. It is absolutely, absolutely
9 remarkable.
10 So with all of that, I would say to you
11 just this, I have got one more thing. We have — we
12 have an individual that was here, whose name is Connor
13 Cook. He is a senior at Woodrow Wilson High
14 School. Without any question, these kids really are —
15 have lost their way. Kids have so much going, we all
16 know it, but all of the different stuff, bullying, the
17 parents and drugs and everything that can be out there
18 that a kids have to face, to deal with, all of the
19 social media stuff, all of the stuff, my God and living
20 when I was growing up all we had to deal with who was
21 going to win kicking the can in the alley that
22 night. All we had to deal what was getting up, putting
23 on our school clothes, coming home and putting on our
24 play clothes and playing some kind of ball
25 somewhere. Kids have so much today to deal with.
34
1 There was a young man, like I said, whose
2 name was Connor Cook, Woodrow Wilson High
3 School. Connor was going way, way, way the wrong way.
4 There is a site here, her name Erin Boyd, [check] is a
5 long-time educator, has now worked with Communities In
6 Schools. And she recognized that this kid was a bright
7 kid but on the wrong path. A kid had given up in
8 school. Imagine this. Imagine this. Connor today is a
9 straight A student and what he is doing is
10 unbelievable. He was going to be here tonight and he
11 became ill. We don’t who if he got Covid or not, but he
12 was coming. But please give Cathy and all these great
13 people a tremendous round of applause. They have done
14 incredible work.
15 (Applause.)
16 Okay. To wrap up the education end, you
17 know, last but not least, I am proposing a 5 percent pay
18 raise to all service personnel, I mean all, all of our
19 state employees, teachers, our service personnel, all of
20 the people in the State of West Virginia that work for
21 the State of West Virginia, rather, and absolutely I am
22 also proposing my inflato scene, which is just a backup
23 for really trying to back stop this terrible inflation
24 that is going on, help them out a little bit there
25 because we can do exactly that. I hope that you will
35
1 take that and really, seriously consider both. We have
2 got a lot, a lot of folks in our state government that
3 are doing really good stuff.
4 (Applause.)
5 And, no, I am not — I was going to say
6 I’m almost done. But I have got to just say two or
7 three more things, say two or three more things to you
8 very quickly. What we have done with our roads in the
9 State of West Virginia is totally off the chart. Just
10 think about this. We have got Jimmy Riston with us, I
11 like to say he wears his tie a little unusual, but
12 Jimmy, Jimmy Bird’s []wife, a lot of people have really
13 put in a lot of licks. Again, and I mean it, I give the
14 credit to the Lord. How in the world could I have
15 possibly come up with the idea of Roads to Prosperity?
16 Where did it come from? Where in the world did it come
17 from?
18 A lot of people thought, “There is no way,
19 there is no way, it will cost us more money. We will
20 have to tax more. We will have to do this and that.”
21 You know what we did? We created ten of thousands of
22 jobs. We absolutely put ourselves on the pathway and lo
23 and behald it worked. Think about this, the ditches,
24 slips, all of the guardrail and everything else. In
25 2019 they did 30,000 miles in West Virginia. In 2020,
36
1 they did 39,000. In ’21, they did 47,000 miles. My God
2 to live, we are going to run out of miles.
3 1,000 road projects, West
4 Virginia. Before I leave, I absolutely want to see the
5 completion of the Nitro-St. Albans bridge. I absolutely
6 want to see us complete Corridor H or surely get it way
7 down the trail. I absolutely want to see us try to make
8 every inroad we could possibly make in the Coal Field
9 Express in the southern part of our state, and I
10 absolutely to God sake, surely to God above we can get
11 the roads paved in Wheeling. I mean, surely we can get
12 that done.
13 (Applause.)
14 Okay, I am coming to a close here. You
15 will probably be really proud, maybe you won’t of me,
16 hanging around here to the close, but, you know, we
17 together put a real stake in the sand not long ago. We
18 said and we need to hold up for our — we said we
19 weren’t going to stop until we had broadband in every
20 single house in this state. Did we not? For crying out
21 loud, we are on our way. We have started with a
22 billion-dollar program. We started down the
23 pathway. We have got lots and lots and lots of more
24 work to do, but we can do it, and for God sake’s above
25 let’s make it all happen now. Now is the time to make
37
1 that happen. We have got our people that need that. It
2 They drive business here. It will drive so many things
3 here. We need to crawl out of the dark ages a little
4 bit and connect every, single person we have got in this
5 state. Thank you so much about that.
6 (Applause.)
7 Now remember what I told you about the
8 Good Lord gave you the ability to smile and to
9 laugh. Did I not tell you that early on? I would like
10 you to do this. I would like you to take a moment, not
11 necessarily in prayer, but I would like you to take a
12 moment because we have had an individual retire and we
13 are going to miss him so much, Phil Kabler.
14 Now, so let’s just take a moment, okay,
15 that is long enough. We can move on from there, but,
16 nevertheless, on a more serious note, you know, I do
17 wish Phil the best in his retirement. And we are going
18 to miss him more than you can ever imagine and by me
19 saying this now, none of you have anything to worry
20 about. He will write about me every day now.
21 The last thing I have got, will tell you
22 just this, I know a bunch of you have asked about
23 it. This has been the year of Babydog, hasn’t it? So
24 she has got to come out here. Come on out here,
25 baby. Come on Babydog. Look at her. Stand up where
38
1 you can see.
2 I want to just end by just saying this:
3 We are getting to a point, are we not, you all can see
4 her before we leave. I have brought you a flat budget
5 again, record low unemployment, broadband becoming a
6 reality, tourism exploding, proud to never, ever forget
7 our coal miners and our gas workers and all of the fact
8 that we all should be so proud of who we are, record pay
9 raises, Communities In Schools doing phenomenal work,
10 streamlining and eliminating waste, combating drugs,
11 feeding the hungry, very, very just the essential
12 ingredients who we ought to be, building road after road
13 and surplus after surplus and made education our
14 priority and did so and the world began to know that we
15 are that diamond in the rough that everybody knew.
16 Now, Drew, if you can hand me Babydog. I
17 want to tell you all just this. And I mean this. I
18 told you a second ago, easy, Baby, you are hung up in my
19 jacket. I wanted to tell you just this. I told you a
20 few minutes ago, I am your proudest frog. Absolutely
21 people doubted us. They never believed in West
22 Virginia. They never believed in West Virginia, that we
23 could do it. They never believed that the Nucors or the
24 GreenPower or Owens & Minor, they never believed. They
25 never believed they would be here. They told every bad
39
1 joke in the world about us. And so from that
2 standpoint, Babydog tells Bette Midler and all of those
3 out there, kiss her hiney.
4 (Applause.)
5 God bless you all. God bless you. I told
6 you I’d make you smile. Thank you also much, in every
7 way. Keep doing it, West Virginia. You can absolutely
8 do greatness more and more and more to come. Thank you
9 so much. You are an incredible group of people. Don’t
10 become DC. Keep it going. Way to go West Virginia,
11 proud of you.
12 (Applause.)
13 (The state of the state address was
14 concluded at 8:28 P.M., 1-27-2022)
