Media Advisory: U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Manchin and Ranking Member Barrasso announce upcoming committee schedule

WASHINGTON, DC – The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources has announced its schedule for next week. The full committee will hold two hearings, as described below. More information can be found at the links below or by visiting the committee’s website.

Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. – Full committee hearing to examine the state of the U.S. territories.

– Full committee hearing to examine the state of the U.S. territories. Thursday, February 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. – Full committee hearing to consider the nominations of:

Ms. Maria D. Robinson to be an Assistant Secretary of Energy (Office of Electricity)

Dr. Joseph F. DeCarolis to be Administrator of the Energy Information Administration

Ms. Laura Daniel-Davis to be an Assistant Secretary of the Interior (Land and Minerals Management)

The hearings will be held in Room 366 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building, and will be webcast live on the committee’s website. In line with current restrictions from the Sergeant at Arms and social distancing guidelines, in-person visitors, including credentialed press, cannot be accommodated. Witness testimony will be available online immediately before the start of the hearing.