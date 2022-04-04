Media Advisory: Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia to convene at the WVU College of Law

WVUToday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU College of Law has issued the following media advisory:

WHAT: Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia convenes at the West Virginia University College of Law to hear arguments in five cases

WHEN: April 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (approx.)

WHERE: Marlyn E. Lugar Courtroom, WVU College of Law, Morgantown

NOTES: Seating begins at 9 a.m., with the first case starting at 10 a.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Read the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia’s full docket for April 5.

Contact: James Jolly

Director of Marketing and Communications

WVU College of Law

304-293-7439; [email protected]