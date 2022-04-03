Media Advisory: SEVA WV to announce development of the state’s largest solar farm at former Hobet mining site

WV Press Release Sharing:

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The following project announcement has been released by SEVA WV addressing the development of the state’s largest solar farm at the former Hobet mining site. The multi-phase plan includes industrial and commercial development, an educational experience, tourism & hospitality venues.

Project Announcement

2:00 PM Monday April 4, 2022

WV Training and Conference Center

431 Running Right Way, Julian, WV 25529

Overview

For West Virginia’s economy to continue on an upward trajectory, we have to look beyond today to see what our future can be. That is exactly what SEVA WV intends to do in partnership with the State of West Virginia and the Boone and Lincoln County Economic Development Authorities.

Whether you are a lifelong resident of Boone and Lincoln counties, an elected official, a local educator, a business owner or an unemployed or displaced coal miner, a project of this magnitude will transform the economy of Southern West Virginia and improve the quality of life for generations to come.

Our state has shown the ability to create partnerships among a range of stakeholders – business, trade groups, labors, government agencies, educational institutions, medical providers, private developers, and entrepreneurs who join forces that result in successful developments, job creation and economic growth.

Devanna Corley, President of SEVA Inc. said, “I am inspired by the blank canvas presented in Boone and Lincoln Counties. There is a real opportunity to bring new business, grow population, develop tourism, and teach our children about the importance of renewable energy.

Corley added,“Like Senator Manchin, SEVA supports a diversity of energy policies, this includes renewables such as solar and wind as well as Coal and Natural Gas which West Virginia markets on a global scale.”

Rod Northway, SVP of Development at Savion Energy said, “Savion is excited to be a part of the Sun Park development, and the opportunity the coal-to-solar project represents for Boone and Lincoln counties and the people of West Virginia.”

The overall development includes 5,800 acres formerly known as the Hobet mining site, of which 3,000 acres will be developed as the state’s largest solar farm. The multi-phase plan includes industrial and commercial development, an educational experience, tourism & hospitality venues, that work together to make this project an epicenter for economic development creating new high-paying jobs and improving the quality of life for all West Virginians.

Please join us as we share the details of this game-changing economic development project.

This project would not be possible without the joint efforts of these state, federal and local elected leaders and dedicated economic development officials.

Governor Jim Justice

Governor Jim Justice said, “West Virginia is pleased to be a partner with SEVA WV. Mrs. Corley and her team have been relentless in their efforts to make this project a reality.” The State of West Virginia looks forward to supporting this very important project that will have a dynamic impact in Boone and Lincoln Counties and beyond.

“The State of West Virginia welcomes the opportunity to work with all potential investors to properly design the infrastructure that will fit the demands of today and years to follow on this and every project we undertake,” he added.

Senator Joe Manchin

“Investing in West Virginia’s rural communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic growth in the region and across the state. I am pleased by the continued investments in our communities and will work with SEVA WV to further economic development opportunities across the Mountain State.”

Senator Shelley Moore Capito

“This is an exciting day for Boone and Lincoln Counties, there is incredible opportunities in our communities. I would like to commend Seva WV and this endeavor to create the SunPark that will boost our economy and expand the region for future economic development activity.”

Kris Mitchell, Executive Director Boone County EDA

“I am happy to play a part in a project that will be a pillar for our neighboring states. This project paves the way for positive impacts for West Virginia and everyone who visits the region,” said Kris Mitchell. The EDA’s vision for the project includes educational facilities, recreational and park amenities complete with chalets, RV rental spaces, amphitheater, access to the Hatfield McCoy Trail system and more.

Tommy Adkins, Executive Director Lincoln County EDA

“The Lincoln County Economic Development Authority is excited about the development of Rock Creek Development Park and what it means for our people. We are proud to partner with the Boone County Development Authority and Seva WV. This project will be a major impact for all of Southern West Virginia and will be life changing for the citizens of Boone and Lincoln Counties.”

Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, President Southern WV Community & Technical College

“Today’s announcement is exciting for the people and the economy of the region,” explained Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, President of Southern WV Community and Technical College (Southern). “We are looking forward to partnering with SEVA WV by providing workforce training and other educational support for this endeavor. It is a great day for SEVA WV, Southern, and West Virginia.”

In addition, the following dignitaries will be in attendance in support of this project:

E. Gordon Gee, President West Virginia University

Brad Smith, President Marshall University

Mitch Carmichael, WV Secretary of Economic Development

Ron Stollings. WV State Senator

And others….