Media Advisory: Protect Our Care West Virginia zoom press event at 11 a.m. today

Advocates discuss impact to health coverage affordability in West Virginia if Congress fails to make the premium tax credits included in the American Rescue Plan permanent

CHARLESTON, WVa. — Today at 11 am, local advocates and storytellers will join Protect Our Care West Virginia to discuss a new report that shows the premium tax credits included in the American Rescue Plan have made health coverage more affordable for West Virginians.

These premium premium tax credits included in the American Rescue Plan have made health coverage more affordable for West Virginians. These premium tax credits dramatically lowered the cost of healthcare coverage for 21,594 West Virginians.

Advocates in West Virginia also sent a letter to Senator Manchin highlighting what’s at stake for coverage affordability for West Virginians if Congress fails to extend the tax credits this year. The new report highlights recent studies showing that more than three million people – including 7,000 West Virginians – could lose their coverage if Congress fails to make these enhanced premium tax credits permanent.

The American Rescue Plan saved families thousands of dollars on their premiums, but the expanded tax credits that powered those savings will expire at the end of 2022, and as a result, premiums for next year’s plans will rise dramatically for millions who buy insurance on their own.

Only Congress can prevent this from happening; it’s time to extend the ACA premium tax credits to ensure that hardworking families can continue to access the health care they need.

WHO: Delegate Shawn Fluharty, Ohio County

Dr. Jessica Ice, West Virginians for Affordable Healthcare

Ryan Frankenberry, West Virginia Working Families Party

Lynette Maselli, Protect Our Care West Virginia

