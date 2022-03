WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association will share photos from the state Boys Basketball Championships.

We will have all games from the evening session and hope to have photos of all day games.

WV Press doesn’t not take photos of the championship games as newspapers normally send their own photographers.

MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Magnolia’s Trevor Williamson (5) goes up for a rebound during the West Virginia boys AA basketball state quarterfinal game between the Poca Dots and the Magnolia Blue Eagles at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Charleston. Poca defeated Magnolia 43-19. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Poca’s Isaac McKneely (10) goes up for a shot during the West Virginia boys AA basketball state quarterfinal game between the Poca Dots and the Magnolia Blue Eagles at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Charleston. Poca defeated Magnolia 43-19. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Poca’s Jackson Toney (23) goes up for a shot as Magnolia’s Hayden Piles (22) defends during the West Virginia boys AA basketball state quarterfinal game between the Poca Dots and the Magnolia Blue Eagles at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Charleston. Poca defeated Magnolia 43-19. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Madonna’s Luca Muzzi (21) goes up for a rebound over James Monroe’s Shad Sauvage (1) during the West Virginia boys single-A basketball state quarterfinal game between the James Monroe Mavericks and the Madonna Blue Dons at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Charleston. James Monroe defeated Madonna 83-46. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION Magnolia’s Hayden Pyles (22) goes up for a shot as Poca’s Jackson Toney (23) defends during the West Virginia boys AA basketball state quarterfinal game between the Poca Dots and the Magnolia Blue Eagles at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Charleston. Poca defeated Magnolia 43-19. MARCUS CONSTANTINO / WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATION James Monroe’s Eli Allen (12) goes up for a shot as Madonna’s Evan Bone (25) and Luca Muzzi (21) defend during the West Virginia boys single-A basketball state quarterfinal game between the James Monroe Mavericks and the Madonna Blue Dons at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Charleston. James Monroe defeated Madonna 83-46.