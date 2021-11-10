Media Advisory: NRGRDA Hosting Regional Economic Development Outlook Summit on Nov. 18 in Beckley

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the media are invited to join the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and WVU College of Business and Economics to discuss the forecasted economic climate in the New River Gorge Region and hear from economic development professionals and NRGRDA partners regarding the forward-moving work in the New River Gorge Region.

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the ﻿WVU College of Business and Economics invite you to attend the New River Gorge Regional Economic Outlook Summit

Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Historic Black Knight Country Club 2400 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801 Agenda

– 9 – 9:15 – Opening Remarks Mayor Rob Rappold – City of Beckley

– 9:15 – 10 a.m. – Regional Economic Analysis and Outlook Dr. John Deskins – Director, WVU Bureau of Business & Economic Research

– 10 – 10:15 – Active SWV Presentation Melanie Seiler – Executive Director, Active Southern West Virginia

– 10:15 – 10:30 – WV Hive Network Presentation Judy Moore – Executive Director, WV Hive Network

– 10:30 – 10:45 – Country Roads Angel Network Presentation Judy Moore – Managing Director, Country Roads Angel Network

– 11 a.m. – 11:30 – The Outdoor Economy’s Role in West Virginia’s Future Danny Twilley – Assistant Dean, WVU Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative

– 11:30 – 12 p.m. – NRGRDA Strategic Priorities Overview Jina Belcher – Executive Director, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Jenna Grayson – Manager of Strategic Partnerships, New River Regional Development AuthorityAndrew Davis – Manager of Gateway Community Initiatives, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority



Media with specific interview request or special needs, should contact Jenna Grayson of NRGRDA, who will be the media’s primary on-site contact at the summit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 614-327-8030 (cell).

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. NRGRDA stimulates the regional economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of financial services; the management of sites for new companies locating to our region; and serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical assistance for business owners.

The West Virginia Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN). CRAN – the state’s only certified angel investment network — serves all 55 counties of the Mountain State, offering emerging businesses early stage, seed funding to bring their creations to market.

The Hive has served 366 businesses, helped launch 49 businesses, and created 161.5 new jobs, in its 12-county service area. It is currently assisting 111 clients with business advising and technical assistance support on business modeling, financing, human resources, marketing, and other services.