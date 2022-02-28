MEDIA ADVISORY: Journalists encouraged to visit WVUToday website, featuring new look, format

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association is encouraging all media to visit WVUToday’s website – wvutoday.wvu.edu – and review the format changes and new look.

For years, the state’s newspaper association has encouraged journalists to use WVUToday for news, resources and experts.

WV Press Executive Director Don Smith said, “The free and fast access to the experts – on almost any topic – who work at WVU is a tremendous benefit to all journalists in the state. The site also offers great ideas for feature stories, and other content. This new format only increases the ease and benefit.”

With the new WVUToday format, stories are prominently displayed, including a feature story and other Latest Headlines. Links to videos, photos and audio are also more accessible from the main page along with tabs to visit other areas of the University such as Health Sciences, Extension, WVU Foundation, Alumni, Athletics and individual colleges and schools.

April Kaull, executive director of communications for University Relations at WVU, issued the following statement today:

“WVUToday is the source for news and information regarding West Virginia University and primarily serves the general public, media outlets and other constituents.

I am writing today (Feb. 28) because the website, wvutoday.wvu.edu, now features a new look which also consolidates many resources previously found in a separate Media Center into one, easy-to-navigate location.

WVUToday stories are prominently displayed, including a feature story and other Latest Headlines. Links to videos, photos and audio are also more accessible from the main page along with tabs to visit other areas of the University such as Health Sciences, Extension, WVU Foundation, Alumni, Athletics and individual colleges and schools.

The website also highlights stories about WVU research and the University’s partnership with The Conversation, an international news source that seeks out academics to provide independent, high quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism to promote better understanding of current affairs and complex issues.

Additionally, WVUToday continues to feature the expertise of faculty and others at the University on a variety of issues through Expert Pitches and easy access to search the WVUToday Experts Database which houses those from campus with specific media-related skills.

WVUToday also provides visitors with staff information and links to other important websites:

Journalists can follow @WVUToday on Twitter and bookmark wvutoday.wvu.edu.

For more information, contact Kaull at [email protected] or 304-293-3990