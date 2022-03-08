Media Advisory: Inaugural West Virginia Motorsports Day at the Capitol events today



WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Representatives of West Virginia’s motorsports racing venues and motorsport-related businesses descend on the Capitol rotunda today for the inaugural West Virginia Motorsports Day at the Capitol.

Legislators, state officials and employees, and the public are invited to the events.

Today’s events include:

— Tracks from all over the state will be represented in the House and Senate rotundas. Dirt and asphalt motorsports vehicles will be parked outside the east and west entrance to the main capitol building.

— Information booths will be set up in the rotundas where legislators, staff, and the public can interact and find out just what is available in West Virginia.

— At 10 a.m., Ritchie Boggs, Charleston native, will have is Dad’s 1967 AHRA World Championship “Hundley and Boggs” Top Fuel Dragster on display and will fire it up on nitromethane at 10 a.m. near the west entrance of the main Capitol building.

Senator Mark R. Maynard, R-Wayne, who secured this date on the legislative calendar for the event, said, “I wanted to showcase what West Virginia has to offer in motorsports. My dad raced when l was growing up, and it has become one of my passions. … l flew all over the United States as a crew member on an NHRA Nitro Funny Car team. Unfortunately no NHRA sanctioned tracks exist in West Virginia.

“…In my Senate district, the drag strip at Twin Branch mine in Mingo County has faced setbacks to open. I have been fighting bureaucracy to get it open, but it has been a struggle,” Senator Maynard said.

The Senator got legislation passed to create the Governor-appointed West Virginia Motorsports Committee.

Senator Mark Maynard

Senator Maynard said, “l wanted the state to realize the economic value all forms of racing has in West Virginia. Laura Bowman, community outreach manager at Summit Point Motorsports park, was appointed by Governor Jim Justice to the Committee and has became chairman. Through her leadership and the help of former bank president Al Harshbarger of Milton and former Parkersburg City Councilman Eric Barber, (today) has been planned out and should be a smashing success. Our plans are to give exposure to the value of this industry in West Virginia.”

Bowman said, “Summit Point Motorsports Park believes a rising tide lifts all ships. To grow motorsports in West Virginia and make the industry thrive will help Summit Motorsports Park continue to grow. I am proud to be a part of this movement.”