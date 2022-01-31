Media Advisory: Greenpower Motor Company press conference set for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Media event being held at BridgeValley Community and Technical College

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Greenpower Motor Company has scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. Tuesday at BridgeValley Community and Technical College.

WHAT: Press conference follows West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s recent announcement regarding

GreenPower Motor Company opening a 9.5-acre manufacturing facility in South Charleston,

bringing hundred of new jobs and millions of dollars in economic impact to West Virginia. The

event will announce state and non-profit agencies’ collaborative plans to meet the workforce

needs of GreenPower through recruitment, screening, and training efforts.

WHO: GreenPower Motor Company, BridgeValley Community and Technical College,

Workforce WV, and Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County.

Scheduled speakers include:

— Brendan Riley, President, GreenPower Motor Company

— Dr. Casey K. Sacks, President, BridgeValley Community and Technical College

— Dr. Julie Norman, Executive Director, Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County

— Dr. Laura McCullough, Vice President, BridgeValley Community and Technical College

— Other community leaders

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at 10 a.m.

WHERE: BridgeValley Community and Technical College Advanced Technology Center

(Training Suites, rooms 131-134) located at 1201 Science Park Drive in South Charleston



You may watch the live stream of this event at

https://vimeo.com/event/1769940



For additional information contact Laura McCullough at 304-205-6611 or

[email protected]