Media Advisory: Greenpower Motor Company press conference set for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Media event being held at BridgeValley Community and Technical College
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Greenpower Motor Company has scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. Tuesday at BridgeValley Community and Technical College.
WHAT: Press conference follows West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s recent announcement regarding
GreenPower Motor Company opening a 9.5-acre manufacturing facility in South Charleston,
bringing hundred of new jobs and millions of dollars in economic impact to West Virginia. The
event will announce state and non-profit agencies’ collaborative plans to meet the workforce
needs of GreenPower through recruitment, screening, and training efforts.
WHO: GreenPower Motor Company, BridgeValley Community and Technical College,
Workforce WV, and Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County.
Scheduled speakers include:
— Brendan Riley, President, GreenPower Motor Company
— Dr. Casey K. Sacks, President, BridgeValley Community and Technical College
— Dr. Julie Norman, Executive Director, Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County
— Dr. Laura McCullough, Vice President, BridgeValley Community and Technical College
— Other community leaders
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at 10 a.m.
WHERE: BridgeValley Community and Technical College Advanced Technology Center
(Training Suites, rooms 131-134) located at 1201 Science Park Drive in South Charleston
You may watch the live stream of this event at
https://vimeo.com/event/1769940
For additional information contact Laura McCullough at 304-205-6611 or
[email protected]