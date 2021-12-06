MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Justice, WV Game Changers to announce innovative substance misuse prevention education program for West Virginia schools on Tuesday

Wv Press Release Sharing
|CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice will join officials to announce the launch of a new student-powered Opioid and Substance Misuse Prevention Program. The program is the first of its kind and results from a service agreement between West Virginia Game Changers and the world-renowned Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.
WHO: Gov. Jim Justice; Hazelden Betty Ford Director of Professional Education and Continuum Solutions Programming Desirae Vasquez; Executive Director of WV Game Changers Joe Boczek; Superintendent of Harrison County Schools Dora Stutler.
WHAT: Announcing the first three state schools to implement the West Virginia Game Changers/Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation student-powered opioid and substance misuse prevention program.
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Harrison County Board of Education
445 West Main St.
Clarksburg, WV 26301
|WV Game Changers is a student-powered, substance misuse prevention movement. The Game Changers initiative focuses on building school environments that curb student drug use by implementing, monitoring, and sustaining Game Changer student peer leadership programs.
