MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Justice, WV Game Changers to announce innovative substance misuse prevention education program for West Virginia schools on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice will join officials to announce the launch of a new student-powered Opioid and Substance Misuse Prevention Program. The program is the first of its kind and results from a service agreement between West Virginia Game Changers and the world-renowned Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.



WHO: Gov. Jim Justice; Hazelden Betty Ford Director of Professional Education and Continuum Solutions Programming Desirae Vasquez; Executive Director of WV Game Changers Joe Boczek; Superintendent of Harrison County Schools Dora Stutler.



WHAT: Announcing the first three state schools to implement the West Virginia Game Changers/Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation student-powered opioid and substance misuse prevention program.

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.



WHERE:

Harrison County Board of Education

445 West Main St.

Clarksburg, WV 26301



All West Virginians may watch the live stream of this event at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/OLQyvOpypYM

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor