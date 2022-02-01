Media Advisory: Gov. Justice and WV GameChanger to announce addition of Greenbrier East/West High Schools to substance misuse prevention program

Media event set for Wednesday at 10 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice will announce the addition of Greenbrier East High School and Greenbrier West High School to WV GameChanger’s student-powered opioid and substance misuse prevention education program. The program is the first of its kind and results from a service agreement between WV GameChanger and the world-renowned Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

WHO: Governor Jim Justice; Desirae Vasquez, Hazelden Betty Ford’s Director of Professional Education and Continuum Solutions programming; Joe Boczek, WV GameChanger Executive Director; Jeff Bryant, Greenbrier County Superintendent of Schools; Ben Rouston, Greenbrier East HS Principal; and Amy Robertson, Greenbrier West HS Principal.

WHAT: Announcing the addition of Greenbrier East High School and Greenbrier West High School to the WV GameChanger / Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation’s student-powered, opioid and substance misuse prevention education program.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Greenbrier County Board of Education

653 Church St., Lewisburg, WV 24901

All West Virginians may watch the livestream of this event at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/KsxmMdju2dI

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor