MEDIA ADVISORY: Bridging Innovation Week to host competitions in Charleston starting today

WHAT: Bridging Innovation Week, hosted by the West Virginia University John Chambers College of Business and Economics and Marshall University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation

WHERE: Charleston Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Dr., Charleston

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 5

2-2:45 p.m. Entrepreneurship Fireside Chat with WVU President Gordon Gee, moderated by Sarah Biller of Vantage Ventures.

Wednesday, April 6

10 a.m. to noon: 2022 WV Innovation + Business Model Competition

12:30-1:30 p.m.: West Virginia Statewide High School Business Plan Competition

1:40-3 p.m.: West Virginia Statewide Collegiate Business Plan Competition

3:10-4:10 p.m.: Community Business Plan Competition

4:30-5 p.m.: Vantage Ventures Demo Day

5-8 p.m.: Awards Banquet

2022 WV Innovation + Business Model Competition WVIBMC is a statewide business model competition open to all students enrolled in a West Virginia higher education institution.

Hosted by Marshall University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (iCenter). Point of contact: Olen York – [email protected]

West Virginia Statewide High School Business Plan Competition offers high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors from across the state the opportunity to learn how to move a business idea from conception to action with the help of seasoned business professionals. Finalists receive the opportunity to pitch to real investors.

Hosted by WVU John Chambers College of Business and Economics Encova Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the WV Department of Education. Point of contact: Tara St. Clair – [email protected]

West Virginia Statewide Collegiate Business Plan Competition offers college students the opportunity to receive the education, skills, contacts, and motivation necessary to create a viable start-up company in West Virginia. Finalists receive $1,000 and have the opportunity to pitch to real investors from across the country.

Hosted by WVU John Chambers College of Business and Economics Encova Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Point of contact: Tara St. Clair – [email protected]

Community Business Plan Competition The WV Community Business Plan Competition is a $15,000 cash prize contest for new product ideas that can be brought to market in 6 to 12 months and be sold nationally or globally. This contest is open to all WV residents and small businesses.

Hosted by WVU John Chambers College of Business and Economics. Point of contact: Ryan Angus – [email protected]

Vantage Ventures Demo Day Vantage Ventures will host a Demo Day event for their clients as a part of Bridging Innovation. The sessions will create connections for entrepreneurs with people who want these innovators to succeed.

Learn more about Vantage Ventures.

Hosted by WVU John Chambers College of Business and Economics. Point of contact: Sarah Biller [email protected]

Awards Banquet celebration honors the outstanding accomplishments student awards winners from the following events:

WV Statewide High School Business Plan Competition

WV Innovation & Business Model College Competition

WV Statewide Collegiate Business Plan Competition

Hosted by WVU John Chambers College of Business and Economics Encova Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Marshall University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (iCenter), and the West Virginia Department of Education Point of contact: Tara St. Clair – [email protected]

NOTES: Bridging Innovation Week will bring together various meetings and competitions from across the state that promote and foster entrepreneurship in West Virginia. These efforts range from supporting elementary to college students and community members in their pursuit of becoming entrepreneurs to creating more opportunities in West Virginia and building our ecosystem across the Mountain State.

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather Richardson

Assistant Dean for Communications, Engagement and Impact

WVU John Chambers College of Business and Economics

304-280-5751; [email protected]