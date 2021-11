WV Press Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — To support all media across state, the West Virginia Press Association is sharing links to the video, transcript and media kit items from today’s Ascend West Virginia media roundtable ZOOM discussion.

The items are made available for all media – print, radio, television and online – to use in news-related coverage.

Video link: https://youtu.be/akmIsj9N4pw

Transcript of discussion:

Media kit: