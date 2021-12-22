U.S. Representative McKinley: Tackle social programs in ‘Build Back Better’ bill individually

By Joselyn King, The Weirton Daily Times

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley says the “Build Back Better” social spending bill is likely dead in Congress, but that doesn’t mean some programs won’t be considered in separate bills and later approved for funding by lawmakers.

He acknowledged there are some items worthy of government expenditure, including a proposed one-year extension of child tax credit payments. These items should be treated as a stand-alone bill and brought before Congress individually, according to McKinley, R-W.Va.

“If it comes in as a stand-alone bill, we can pass it retroactively. We can do that separately,” he said. “The child care credit – we can do that retroactively, and I think that is what we’re going to do.”

Supporters of “Build Back Better” have tried since August to pass the bill…

