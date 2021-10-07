Marion County, W.Va., Christmas Toy Shop locks in schedule for the holiday season

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Marion County Christmas Toy Shop is ready for another year helping kids after learning from the successes of last year.

The Toy Shop organizers and volunteers met at the school board central office Wednesday to discuss goals for the coming months, and cement their plans for distributing this year’s toys.

“It looks like we’re going to have really good turnout this year,” said Butch Tennant, director of the shop. “We’ve got a lot of involvement from the schools and the volunteers.”

Leading the meeting was Chad Norman, an administrative assistant for the school board and a volunteer for the Toy Shop. In attendance were over 20 individuals from the community and the schools.

This year, the Toy Shop will operate the same as it did in 2020. Every student in the county will receive a Toy Shop registration form to take home. Students who lose their form or students who are home-schooled can get a form from the school board central office…

