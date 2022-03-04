Marion County resident Kip Price named West Virginia ‘History Hero’￼

By Savanna Shriver, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. − A Monongah man who has for years advocated for veterans and veterans issues is one of West Virginia’s newest History Heroes.

West Virginia Archives and History in Charleston named Kip Price a History Hero on Feb. 24 in conjunction with a West Virginia History Day at the Legislature event. However, Price was not able to attend the event and accept the award. Officials from the Marion County Historical Society, which nominated Price for the honor, accepted the award on his behalf.

“What I do now, it’s all pleasure, it’s all passion,” Price said in a previous Times West Virginian interview. “I love doing this to honor veterans and this isn’t work. This is out of my heart to get as much honor and recognition for our veterans, which they deserve.”

Since 2016, he has helped decorate Military Recognition Christmas trees at the Marion County Courthouse. He is in the process of working to have a bridge named after a veteran. He also helped to establish a veterans “Wall of Honor,” inside Walmart in Fairmont. He also helps coordinate veteran recognition ceremonies for the Marion County Historical Society and participates in the society’s Mountain State History Expo by displaying information on the Wereth 11…

