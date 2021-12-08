March of Dimes gives ‘F’ to West Virginia for preterm births

By Shelley Hanson, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia recently received an “F” grade from the March of Dimes for its rate of babies born prematurely.

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital neonatologist Dr. Poornima Murthy said the state’s actual percentage of preterm births improved slightly from last year, but not enough to improve its grade. West Virginia’s rate is 12%.

The nation’s overall grade was marked as a “C.”

Murthy said there are many factors that contribute to preterm births including high rates of obesity, hypertension and diabetes in West Virginia.

Mothers who are addicted to drugs and not caring for themselves properly also contribute to premature babies.

“It is sad. The mothers get separated from the babies and the bonding can’t happen in the ICU,” she said…

