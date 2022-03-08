Manchin, McKinley: Ban Russian oil, boost domestic energy

By Brett Dunlap, The Intelligencer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Banning Russian oil and ramping up energy production here at home — while offering material support to Ukraine so they can fight — are the best ways the U.S. and its allies can hit Vladimir Putin’s war efforts, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday.

Manchin, D-W.Va., spoke during a video press conference Monday with reporters from around the state to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, America’s energy policy and more.

“The bottom line is this, as an American citizen I have never been more concerned for my country and the world as I am today about what Russia is doing,” he said.

​​Manchin’s comments came on the same day Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., and three co-sponsors introduced a bill in the House of Representatives that would halt Russian oil and coal imports. It also would take steps — including authorizing the Keystone XL Pipeline — to increase domestic energy production…

