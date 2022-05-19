Loving West Virginia chooses downtown Fairmont for first storefront location￼

By Savanna Shriver, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT — After years of selling on the internet and in other retailers, Loving WV has its first storefront.

Loving WV, which creates “stuff that’s hyper-focused on West Virginia,” recently purchased the original circa 1904 Fairmont Times building, at 219 Monroe St. in Downtown Fairmont. Co-founder and co-owner Evan Chapman said they wanted to move their business out of their basement, but also plan to expand to other offerings.

Chapman said he and his business partner and wife, Evan Nicole Chapman, are planning to offer live screen printing, in-store only exclusive merchandise along with their usual goods and potentially other local artisans’ work, wine and cheese and visual displays of the history of the building.

“Whenever we first started, there weren’t a lot of options out there. They were either cookie cutter designs where they just slapped somebody else’s state on it or it was WVU based… We just wanted to create designs and products to kind of tell stories about the history of West Virginia and the things that have happened and Appalachia as a whole,” Evan Chapman said…

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/loving-wv-chooses-downtown-fairmont-for-first-storefront-location/article_485f245a-d6e7-11ec-b481-93fa05b5f2b1.html