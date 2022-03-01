Local “Hometown Heroes” recognized by West Virginia Can’t Wait

By Erin Cleavenger, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When disaster strikes or problems arise, it is the hometown heroes who are the first to lend a hand in local communities.

Across the state, 40 groups and individuals have been named “Hometown Heroes” by West Virginia Can’t Wait, a movement to win a people’s government, for having the “courage to do what government fails to do.”

Instead of recognizing professional advocates and large nonprofit organizations, West Virginia Can’t Wait said they sought out people and groups who are making a difference without much money or many connections.

Seven of the Hometown Heroes are from Monongalia County and were honored Monday morning at a small event in the Aull Center at the Morgantown Public Library…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/02/28/local-hometown-heroes-recognized-by-west-virginia-cant-wait/