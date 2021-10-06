Local author’s latest children’s book adapted to include extended families in West Virginia

by Jonathan Weaver, The Bridgeport News

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport author Colleen Driscoll hopes the COVID-19 pandemic dissipates and allows her to showcase her latest children’s book in local schools and libraries.

Released in August, “Grandma, I Need a Hug” took Driscoll about a month to write.

“It is very similar to ‘Mommy, I Need a Hug’ (a book Driscoll released in 2020), but I had different pictures made. I changed it around just a small amount, but it’s set in the same bedroom.

“I had so many parents tell me that they thought a grandmother version would be nice, since these days so many kids have their grandparents help watch them and sometimes kids are living with their grandparents. So I decided to make a sister version of the book for whoever tucks them in at night,” Driscoll said.

Best known for her “Piper the Elf” series through Headline Books, Driscoll tries to release a book for preschool-age toddlers through third-grade students every two years…

