Local agriculture seeing a boom in West Virginia through supply chain issues, rising costs of inputs for farmers

By Josiah Cork, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Add agriculture as yet another industry in West Virginia that has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials recently noted the profound difficulties that supply chain disruptions have foisted upon the grocery business.

“I think the biggest effect right now is the supply chain issue that’s been created, whether it’s pandemic-related or policy-related. We’re seeing input costs soar, fertilizer, a lot of spray materials,” said Steve Butler, executive secretary treasurer for the West Virginia Farm Bureau.

“Some of that is not even going to be available this year for the crop. So it has farmers questioning how to plan for this spring planting,” Butler said.

However, the most profound change has occurred on the local level, officials said…

