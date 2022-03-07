Loan repayment program helps keep licensed professionals in West Virginia

By Luke Creasy, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The importance of mental health has been brought to the forefront throughout the pandemic, but just as important is keeping licensed professionals in the area to provide service for those needing help.

“Mental health and substance abuse disorder services are crucial to saving lives and strengthening communities in West Virginia,” said Carolyn Canini, director of Behavioral Health Programs at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

That was the inspiration for creating the Mental Health Loan Repayment Program, which was passed and put into motion by the West Virginia Legislature in 2019.

“(We are) focused on doing our part to help address the critical workforce need for the professionals to provide those services, and this program is just one of the ways that we are working toward that,” Canini said…

