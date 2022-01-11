By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Legislators met in special session Monday morning and the Senate quickly passed a series of bills for what is expected to enable construction of a $2.7 billion steel manufacturing plant in Mason County.

Following Senate passage, the House Finance Committee reviewed and approved its versions of the bills and sent them to the House floor. At its 6 p.m. floor session, the House took up all of the House and Senate bills and read them a first time. Deliberations were set to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday when the House returns.

While no legislator named a facility, Gov. Jim Justice said in announcing the special session that the bills would provide “certain tax incentives, based upon very significant investment and employment thresholds, for labor and capital intensive heavy industrial facilities to locate in the state.”

Justice’s Chief of Staff Brian Abraham told House Finance that there is a memorandum of understanding with a Fortune 150 company for a factory that will create 800 full-time jobs and at least 1,000 construction jobs. Construction is expected to be completed with 24 months of completion of this process…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/01/10/legislature-meets-in-special-session-to-take-up-bills-to-attract-2-7b-industrial-project-to-west-virginia/