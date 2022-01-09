Legislature focused on what will bring and keep people in WV, even as COVID cases spike

WV Press Legislative Lookahead Coverage

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON , W.Va. — COVID-19 is on the mind but not immediately in rules and procedures among West Virginia legislative majority leaders, they said Friday.



A spike in COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State has not changed the plans for lawmakers in how they hope to operate during their 2022 regular session, which begins Wednesday.

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said they would be willing to consider and adopt COVID-19 protections for lawmakers to abide by during the session should the virus spread further.

“We’re starting to process next week under the assumption that will be business as usual up and until circumstances warrant some kind of change,” Hanshaw said.

“Don’t misunderstand me. I’m not saying we would not make a change. I’m just saying we are not starting out [with changes].”

The procedures, along with economic development and other legislation that members of both parties said are meant to attract people to West Virginia, were part of a panel discussion during the 2022 West Virginia Legislative Lookahead, held virtually for the second year in a row. …

Read more:

https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislature-focused-on-what-will-bring-and-keep-people-in-wv-even-as-covid-cases/article_d742d11e-f08c-5fab-b5fb-099c0259e268.html