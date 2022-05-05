Legislators address West Virginia nuclear bill

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Four area representatives tackled a host of questions at the Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Luncheon held at the Arts Center this week.

Republican District 11 Senators Robert Karnes and Bill Hamilton, and current District 43 Delegates Ty Nestor, a Republican, and Cody Thompson, a Democrat, took part in the event.

All four were asked questions by moderator Jennifer Griggs, who is the Supportive Services Program Manager for the Randolph County Housing Authority. One of Griggs’ questions had to do with Senate Bill 4, which repealed the ban on Nuclear Power Plants in West Virginia.

Griggs asked the representatives why now was the time to repeal the ban after a similar effort failed in 2015…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2022/05/legislators-address-wv-nuclear-bill/