Legislative redistricting sees big changes for West Virginia House of Delegates

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While lawmakers have to split the proverbial baby in dividing West Virginia into two congressional districts, they also must start drawing up new boundaries for the West Virginia Legislature.

Thirty-four senators represent 17 senatorial districts with two members per district. A hundred delegates represent 67 delegate districts.

Just like congressional redistricting, legislative redistricting is done every 10 years when the U.S. Census releases its decennial data.

West Virginia’s population dropped by 3.1 percent, from 1.85 million in 2010 to 1.79 million in 2020. Lawmakers won’t just have to deal with population loss but also shifts in population.

Growth areas of the state include the Morgantown/Monongalia County area, the Eastern Panhandle and Putnam County along I-64 between Huntington and Charleston…

