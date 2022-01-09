Legislative leaders discuss priorities at Lookahead session

WV Press Legislative Lookahead Coverage

By Eric Douglas, West Virginia Public Broadcasting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Panel discussions during the West Virginia Press Association’s annual Legislative Lookahead brought together lawmakers from the West Virginia Senate and the House of Delegates along with other state stakeholders with the media focused to discuss their priorities in the upcoming legislative session.

The discussions focused on education, economic development, broadband and infrastructure.

Senate President Craig Blair noted that he traditionally doesn’t sponsor legislation, but he plans to introduce Senate Bill 1 this year, to create a Mine Reclamation Mutual to alleviate concerns over mine reclamation bonds. He pointed out this will be a similar program to the workers compensation program that began in West Virginia as BrickStreet Insurance.

Blair said one company holds about 60 percent of the mine reclamation bonds and if anything would happen to that company it could cost the state between $1 billion and $8 billion, according to estimates. …

