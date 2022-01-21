Lawsuit filed against Hope Scholarship education savings account program

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With two months until the application period opens, a lawsuit filed Wednesday could delay the rollout of West Virginia’s foray into the educational savings account arena.

The New Jersey-based Education Law Center filed a lawsuit in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday, seeking a judgment and an injunction against the Hope Scholarship program.

Putnam County parent Travis Beaver, Upshur County parent Karen Kalar and Raleigh County teacher Wendy Peters filed suit against state Treasurer Riley Moore, state Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch, State Board of Education President Miller Hall, Senate President Craig Blair, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Gov. Jim Justice.

Beaver, Kalar and Peters are represented by attorneys with the Education Law Center and Charleston attorney John Tinney Jr. They argue the Hope Scholarship violates provisions of the West Virginia Constitution requiring the state to provide a “thorough and efficient system of free schools.” …

