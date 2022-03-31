Lawrence Welk Show returns to air on WVPB starting Saturday

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — By popular demand, The Lawrence Welk Show returns to West Virginia Public Broadcasting, starting Saturday, April 2.

Thanks to hundreds of public television stations, “The Lawrence Welk Show” has aired for 34 record-setting years on public television – an all-time record for any musical variety syndicated program and it’s still going strong.

“The Lawrence Welk Show is an American tradition,” said WVPB interim executive director Butch Antolini. “We are thrilled to bring it back to broadcast on WVPB.”

The Lawrence Welk Show will air on West Virginia Public Broadcasting Saturdays at 7 p.m.

“The Lawrence Welk Show” continues to provide inspiration to students majoring in music, young aspiring singers and dancers, big band students, precious memories for mom, dad, grandma and grandpa, and the healing power of music as therapy for older viewers suffering with memory challenges.

This series features the stars of The Lawrence Welk Show, including the harmonious quartet of The Lennon Sisters; “the happy Norwegian” Myron Floren; and Champagne Lady, Norma Zimmer.

The performances include appearances by honky-tonk pianist Jo Ann Castle; the ever-popular Ralna English and Guy Hovis; and fan favorite, Bobby Burgess.

The cycle will comprise of soloists Anacani and Tom Netherton, the incomparable Mary Lou Metzger, Big Tiny Little and other fan favorites.