Late Martinsburg mayor named Wonder Woman of West Virginia

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — For eight years, WV Living magazine has honored 50 women around the state as WV Wonder Women in its publication. In the most recent issue, late Martinsburg Mayor Harriet Johnson was listed as one of the members of this year’s class.

“Each new class is nominated by the previous classes. These women are movers, shapers and change makers who are helping build a better state,” said Nikki Bowman Mills, publisher and editor-in-chief of New South Media. “This year, Mayor Harriet Johnson was selected as a WV Wonder Woman; however, she tragically passed away before the article was written. We decided to honor her legacy as a passionate community champion for Martinsburg.”

Karin Hammann Dunn, a neighbor of Harriet and Tom Johnson in Martinsburg for almost 26 years, told The Journal that Harriet Johnson was a dear friend and one who made a positive difference in the life of her family.

“Harriet was a Wonder Woman, because she never gave up. When she set her mind to something, she made a plan and moved forward. From being diagnosed with breast cancer to running for council, then mayor, she had a solid plan and never wavered from it,” Hammann Dunn said…

