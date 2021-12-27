Last Hatfield homeplace being developed into museum and gift shop in West Virginia

By Dylan Vidovich, Charleston Gazette-Mail

SARAH ANN, W.Va. — A new museum in the works, located on the property of the last homeplace of the famous William Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield at Sarah Ann, seeks to preserve authentic history of both the Hatfield and McCoy families.

Jack Hatfield, president and managing director of the Hatfield & McCoy Foundation, described the upcoming museum as the cornerstone of the Foundation.

Hatfield, who grew up in the Brenton area of Wyoming County, is the great-great grandson of Robert E. Lee Hatfield, the third son of Devil Anse.

Several years ago, the last homeplace of Devil Anse Hatfield was purchased by Judy Hatfield, who also started the foundation. Now, that homeplace is being developed into a museum and gift shop that Jack Hatfield describes as one of the only truly authentic representations of the two family histories…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/southern_west_virginia/last-hatfield-homeplace-being-developed-into-museum-and-gift-shop/article_499e3d51-1ce8-5a42-b7af-1bd208bdfff7.html