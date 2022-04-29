Kroger Mid-Atlantic hosting hiring event on April 30

Grocer to recruit associates for roles in stores, pharmacies, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers

Press Release from Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Kroger Mid-Atlantic is opening the doors for new associates to join the company this spring. The hiring event is part of a nationwide hiring effort by The Kroger Family of Companies to nationally welcome 23,000 associates.

“Uplifting our associates and serving our communities are the top priorities for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, and we are eager to hire new associates who share in our purpose to feed the human spirit and promise to be fresh for everyone,” said Terry Reynolds, division assistant HR leader for Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

In addition to supporting customers, Kroger will equip people with the ingredients to craft their own recipe for success – both personally and professionally. Many members of the Kroger management team started their career with the organization and have made it a career, including the company’s Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen, who got his start as a stock clerk.

“After a successful hiring event this past fall, we are looking forward to meeting even more new candidates to join the team,” said Reynolds. “We take great pride in providing careers with purpose and promise.”

As an industry leader, Kroger offers resources, benefits, and training, to help our associates thrive including:

Full-time & part-time positions available across all areas of the business, including retail, manufacturing and distribution.

Top-tier health and retirement benefits that fit your lifestyle: comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive wages, healthcare, and retirement. Plus, resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24/7 and offers free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource, and Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga, and sleep.

Endless opportunities to learn and advance through innovative technologies to deliver on-demand, role-specific training and resources, as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Save hundreds of dollars annually with associate discounts on groceries, electronics, entertainment streaming services, travel, and more.

Welcoming and inclusive work environment with Associate Resource Groups. As America’s grocer, we strive to reflect the communities we serve, foster a culture that empowers everyone to be their true self and mobilize our passion, scale and resources for good. Through our Framework for Action, we are creating a more inclusive culture internally and externally.

To preview all available roles and register for the hiring event, visit thekrogerco.com/careers/spring-hiring-event.

***