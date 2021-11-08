Kroger hosts virtual and in-store hiring event for veterans, active military and family members on Wednesday

‘Feeding the Future of Our Veterans‘ roles available in stores, pharmacies, and distribution centers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In celebration and recognition of our veterans and active military and their family members, Kroger – a division of the Kroger Family of Stores – is hosting virtual and in-store hiring event for veterans, active military and their family members Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 2-5 p.m. for full- and part-time positions across the company including all-purpose clerks, distribution centers and delivery, department managers, e-commerce, pharmacy, and more.
“Kroger values our military and has a longstanding commitment to supporting our military community,” said Mid-Atlantic Division President Lori Raya. “We recognize the skills and experience our brave servicemen and women have to offer through their military experience and we look forward to hiring our heroes and look forward to feeding their future.”
Since 2009, Kroger has hired nearly 50,000 veterans and has been a supporter of the active military and their families through their ongoing partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO) and raising more than $33 million since 2010 through both corporate funds and customer donations. Beginning in early 2022, the first of four mobile kitchens funded by Kroger will be deployed to USO locations to help feed military families and to areas recovering from natural disasters.
As an industry leader, Kroger offers resources, benefits and training, to help associates thrive including:
- Full-time & part-time positions available across all areas of the business, including retail, manufacturing, and distribution.
- Top-tier health and retirement benefits that fit your lifestyle: comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive wages, healthcare, and retirement.
- Endless opportunities to learn and advance through on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning
- Save hundreds of dollars annually with associate discounts on groceries, electronics, entertainment streaming services, travel, and more.
Veterans, active military, and their family members interested in joining the Kroger team should apply at https://thekrogerco.com/careers/
About Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division:
The Mid-Atlantic Division operates more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Based in Richmond, Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic Division employs about 18,000 associates. Kroger is dedicated to eliminating hunger in the communities it serves through partnerships with nine Feeding America food banks and numerous local organizations. The grocers Zero Hunger | Zero Waste efforts are aimed at ending hunger in Kroger communities and eliminating waste in stores by 2025. Kroger also supports breast cancer research, the military and their families and more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations. Last year, Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated 16.5 million meals to charity and 3,606,296 pounds of food-to-food bank partners.