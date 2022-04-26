Key bills missing from West Virginia special session call, Dems claim

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With 17 bills on Monday’s flash special session of the West Virginia Legislature, Democratic leaders in the state Senate and House of Delegates said it was more notable what bills were not on the special session proclamation.

Both members of the House and Senate Democratic caucuses held separate press conferences Monday morning before the start of the April special session called by Gov. Jim Justice Friday.

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said Justice’s proclamation leaves off several bills that passed the Senate or the House of Delegates with wide margins only to not make it out of the regular session that ended March 12, or bills that both bodies passed but were vetoed by Justice.

Baldwin said the special session agenda should include bills addressing the cost of insulin, the costs of operating volunteer fire departments, the price of gasoline, the foster care system, and the availability of broadband. Baldwin wrote a letter to Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, over the week raising these concerns…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2022/04/key-bills-missing-from-w-va-special-session-call-dems-claim/