WVPA Sharing

Kanawha County judge grants preliminary injunction blocking opening of charter schools in West Virginia

on

More in WVPA Sharing:

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County judge has ruled, at least initially, against the opening of West Virginia’s first charter schools, which were all authorized by an unelected board.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey announced Monday morning she was granting a preliminary injunction and denying a motion filed by Gov. Jim Justice and other state officials to dismiss the case.

In March, Republican legislators created an unelected body called the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board. Last month, it

In March, Republican legislators created an unelected body called the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board. Last month, it https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/wvs-first-three-charter-schools-approved-to-open/article_f466b186-7fb7-586b-8651-0c88339444f6.html" target="_blank">approved five https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/wv-charter-board-approves-2-statewide-online-charter-schools-rejects-pearson-run-school/article_21c85e7e-3a48-5058-adbe-20e3e926ff6e.html" target="_blank">charters to open.

Those schools include one in Nitro, one near Morgantown, one in Jefferson County and two online schools open to students statewide. They were to open as soon as next school year.

” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>approved five

In March, Republican legislators created an unelected body called the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board. Last month, it https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/wvs-first-three-charter-schools-approved-to-open/article_f466b186-7fb7-586b-8651-0c88339444f6.html" target="_blank">approved five https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/wv-charter-board-approves-2-statewide-online-charter-schools-rejects-pearson-run-school/article_21c85e7e-3a48-5058-adbe-20e3e926ff6e.html" target="_blank">charters to open.

Those schools include one in Nitro, one near Morgantown, one in Jefferson County and two online schools open to students statewide. They were to open as soon as next school year.

" rel="noreferrer noopener">approved five https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/wv-charter-board-approves-2-statewide-online-charter-schools-rejects-pearson-run-school/article_21c85e7e-3a48-5058-adbe-20e3e926ff6e.html" target="_blank">charters to open.

Those schools include one in Nitro, one near Morgantown, one in Jefferson County and two online schools open to students statewide. They were to open as soon as next school year.

” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>charters to open.

Those schools include one in Nitro, one near Morgantown, one in Jefferson County and two online schools open to students statewide. They were to open as soon as next school year…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/kanawha-judge-grants-preliminary-injunction-blocking-opening-of-charter-schools/article_ed19a63b-34ae-5f49-b90c-e20030f045d9.html

Comments are closed.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter