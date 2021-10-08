Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, W.Va., announces milestone of 100,000 fully vaccinated Kanawha Countians



WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Dr. Sherri Young, Interim Health Officer and Executive

Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, joined Charleston Mayor Amy

Shuler Goodwin, Kanawha County Commissioners, and the Unified Health Command to

announce today that Kanawha County has reached 100,000 individuals fully vaccinated

against COVID-19.



“We celebrate this milestone of having 100,000 Kanawha County residents fully

vaccinated against this terrible virus. From the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the

Unified Health Command has made it a priority to get vaccines into arms,” said Dr.

Young. “We have crisscrossed this county, covering every mile possible, to make

vaccines readily available and accessible to our residents,” she said.



The Unified Health Command consists of partners from the City of Charleston, the

Kanawha County Commission, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority,

and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.



“I am thrilled we have reached the milestone of 100,000 fully-vaccinated individuals, but

there is more work to be done,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “I continue to urge

those that are unvaccinated to become vaccinated. This will help lessen the burden on

our healthcare workers and allow us to save the lives of so many.”



Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper stated, “The willingness of

Kanawha Countians to be vaccinated continues to prevent needless hospitalizations

and death.”



Commissioner Ben Salango commented, “Our Health Department, Health Right,

pharmacies, and many other partner agencies have been working diligently to vaccinate

our community. It is an important day that we have now reached the milestone to have

100,000 fully vaccinated Kanawha Countians. We can’t stop there, we must continue to

fight this pandemic, and I encourage more of our community to step up and get

vaccinated.”



“I am pleased to see that 100,000 Kanawha Countians have voluntarily been fully

vaccinated. The only way to stop this pandemic is to vaccinate our population and slow

the spread of the virus. The vaccination helps stop the virus and lessen the symptoms

of the virus if there is a breakthrough infection. We must do what we can to lower our

hospitalizations and deaths,” said Commissioner Lance Wheeler.



“While we celebrate this milestone, we also cannot forget so many of our friends and

neighbors who lost their lives to COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be

with them and their families as we honor their memories,” added Dr. Young.



Testing and vaccinations continue to be held Monday through Friday, 8 am-3:30 pm at

the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV.



The clinic and offices will be closed Monday, October 11, 2021, in observance of

Columbus Day holiday.



For more information on testing, vaccines, and all other public health services please

visit www.kchdwv.org or call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at (304) 348-

8080.