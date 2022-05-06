West Virginia Governor Justice: Trump ‘Made a Mistake’ Not Endorsing McKinley

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday an ally – former President Donald Trump – “made a mistake” by not endorsing U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley for re-election this year.

ustice’s comments came as he and McKinley, R-W.Va., made a joint appearance at the Touchstone Research Laboratory campus in Triadelphia. It was there researchers unveiled a revolutionary product, Veloxint, that will be manufactured at the facility.

Trump has endorsed McKinley’s opponent, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., in the race for the District 2 U.S. House seat representing West Virginia.

“Now I don’t have a dog in the fight against Alex Mooney in any way,” Justice said. “But I can tell you I have been close with the Trump family, and I am friends with Trump. From time to time, he can make a mistake. And this time, he has made a mistake…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/05/justice-trump-made-a-mistake-not-endorsing-mckinley/